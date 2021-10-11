"I'm so excited, so grateful, so blessed and I couldn't be happier," Paola says of her nomination

Danna Paola Is Nominated for Her First Latin Grammy, and Says She Couldn't Feel More 'Blessed'

This Latina pop princess is just getting started.

Danna Paola, the actress turned singer recently earned her first Latin Grammy nomination for her album K.O., which stands for knockout — and she says that though her music is bilingual, music has no language. Therefore, her career has "no limits."

"I think that today, music has no language, no gender, and I think that the Spanish language has really formed a culture shock that's very important," Paola, 26, says.

"So it's incredible that today, the Spanish language isn't a barrier in music, in performing and is making the crossover all over the world. For me, it's something really natural," she continued.

Being nominated for a Grammy was always in the playbook for Paola.

"This is something that's been on my bucket list for life — and it's turned into a dream come true completely. It was an album that took two years of work," the "Nada" singer says.

"For me it's a huge achievement in my career, of course as a singer and as a human being with a huge motivation to keep sharing [my music]," she continued.

You may also recognize Paola from her acting career — and most recently for her role in the Netflix show Elite, where she played Lucrecia Montesinos Hendrich.

Paola says that though it was hard to leave her acting career behind, she knew she wanted to go all in for music and it was the "best decision I ever made."

"Realistically, I got much closer to myself as a singer, developing that part of myself that I felt was a little bit lost," she says. "I never really felt like I got to be fully myself [as an actor]."

Acting, however, is not totally out of the picture — and Paola says she may go back if the right project that can challenge her as an artist arises.

Paola says she grew up listening to and was inspired by Whitney Houston, Madonna, Britney Spears, Amy Winehouse, Adele and Lady Gaga among many others — but says that now more than ever, she draws her inspiration from herself.

"I think that there's a lot of inspiration behind me and the process [of finding my sound] has been hard, but I think my identity as a singer is very clear now," the singer adds.

For now, she says she couldn't be happier with her nomination.

"I'm so excited, so grateful, so blessed and I couldn't be happier. This fills my soul — I feel like I'm on a cloud, and to be recognized by the academy is marvelous," says the singer.