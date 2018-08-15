Get Ready for a Show Stopper: Danity Kane Is Reuniting — and Going on Tour!

Making the band… get back together.

Three members of hit pop girl group of the aughts Danity Kane — Aubrey O’Day, 34, Shannon Bex, 38, and Dawn Richard, 35 — are reuniting for a U.S. tour, the trio confirmed on Tuesday.

Sharing a group photo on Instagram, O’Day wrote, “Dawn • Dumblonde • DK3 new albums, new era, grown us. don’t miss it.”

The stars also confirmed the tour — which kicks off in September — to E! News, with O’Day sharing, “We have been through a journey of a lot of ups and downs, but on any journey, ya know, it requires the people involved to not be willing to let go of each other, and that’s what we’re on, so we’re super grateful to be back in each other’s lives.”

O’Day told the outlet that the tour will include their solo work, in addition to group projects — and maybe even new music. She added, “To have survived the last round and truly come together as sisters, and do it for ourselves and also for the fans.”

Danity Kane first formed with five members — including Wanita “D. Woods” Woodgett, 35, and Aundrea Fimbres, 35 — on the MTV show Making the Band and performed together until 2009. O’Day, Bex, and Richard briefly returned in 2014, before again splitting. O’Day and Bex then worked as a duo called Dumblonde.

Bex told E! News that she is excited for “being back on the stage with the girls.” She added, “The chemistry is pretty incredible, and you can’t make that stuff up, so just enjoying the fans and being back together as a family, fans included.”

O’Day has already made headlines this year for her alleged affair with Donald Trump Jr., 40, on the set of The Celebrity Apprentice in 2011.

An insider told PEOPLE that the alleged affair ended in 2012 when Trump Jr.’s now-estranged wife Vanessa Trump found “sexy” text messages between Trump Jr. and O’Day. Neither O’Day nor Trump Jr. ever commented on reports of the affair.