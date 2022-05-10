Tuesday marked DaniLeigh's return to music with the release of her single "Dead to Me"

DaniLeigh Says Instagram Live Fight with DaBaby Was 'Very Triggering' and She's Ready to Move on

DaniLeigh is moving on.

During an interview with iHeartRadio's Angie Martinez premiering exclusively with PEOPLE, DaniLeigh opened up about motherhood, her tumultuous relationship with rapper DaBaby and gearing up for the release of her single "Dead to Me" on Tuesday.

Reflecting on the Instagram Live she had with ex-boyfriend DaBaby — with whom she shares her 8-month-old daughter — in November, she describes it as a "very bad time" in her life.

"It was very triggering, very sad," the singer, 27, says. "I wish it didn't happen because I don't want my baby to see that later on in life."

She continued, "But she'll grow to be her own person and to be able to take things in."

DaniLeigh opens up about music and motherhood DaniLeigh and Angie Martinez | Credit: Outherevisuals

When asked how she'll explain the video to her daughter, in the future — DaniLeigh (real name Danielle Leigh Curiel) says it "depends on the type of person she grows up to be."

"The only responsibility I have is to raise her to be a strong woman. She'll feel how she feels, she's her own person," she says of her daughter, whose name is yet to be revealed.

In the since-deleted online video, DaBaby, 30, and DaniLeigh were shown having a heated argument as DaniLeigh nursed their newborn baby girl. At the time, the singer was charged with two counts of assault, according to Rolling Stone and TMZ.

Per the outlets, the former couple exchanged insults as DaniLeigh claimed that the rapper hadn't been around since the birth of their daughter, and he was trying to make her leave his apartment.

The next day, the couple continued to argue about the nature of their relationship.

Later in the interview, DaniLeigh admits it was "very selfish" to get into that fight and that he has not apologized since. "He's like that though," she says.

She's now navigating their relationship as co-parents, and says she likes that it's a "challenge on her maturity."

"I've learned to love myself so much more," she says. "Because I feel like I really did love him so much that I was just giving it all to him ... I didn't even focus on my career."

DaniLeigh Drops New Single Dead to Me DaniLeigh | Credit: Outherevisuals

Aside from her relationships, DaniLeigh marks her return to the music scene with the release of her new single "Dead to Me" — her first release since her 2020 album Movie. She also teased the single on Instagram Monday.

The singer ended the interview by announcing that she will be releasing an EP titled My Side which reflects "closure," though a release date is yet to be revealed.

"I feel like the project is closure for me to just move on for my next chapter in life and just focus on having fun and being a mom and living life in a positive light."