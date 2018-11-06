Why Danielle Jonas Missed Priyanka Chopra's Amsterdam Bachelorette Party: She Was Moving!

The original ‘J-Sister’ has a good reason for why she couldn’t attend Priyanka Chopra’s bachelorette trip in Amsterdam: she was moving!

Danielle Jonas, who has been married to the oldest Jonas Brother, Kevin, since 2009, explained her absence from the overseas celebration of the upcoming wedding between Chopra, 36, and Nick Jonas.

“Moving to another house stinks,” Danielle, 32, said on Chopra’s Instagram. “I am glad you guys are having fun!”

The post features Chopra and Sophie Turner — the third J-sister, who has been engaged to Joe Jonas since 2017 — lounging on a couch in ‘HUNGOVER’ sleep masks, captioned, “The Morning After…”

In September, PEOPLE reported that Kevin and Danielle Jonas had listed their custom-made New Jersey mansion for $2.5 million. The five-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom mansion was built by Kevin’s real-estate development company JonasWerner.

On Sunday, Chopra, who is engaged to Nick Jonas, coined “J-Sisters” in a video of her carrying Turner, 22, on her back.

“In heels!” Chopra groaned as she wore a mustard-yellow dress with a matching overcoat while a beaming Turner clung to her. “This is what you have to do for sister-in-laws these days.”

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

She added “#TheJSisters” and “#HighHeelFails,” plus a GIF that flashed the word “sisterhood.”

Earlier on Sunday, Chopra showed off her “squad” in a sunny Instagram by the river, which she captioned “Setting sail….” Chopra looked fashionable in a furry cream sweater dress, long coat and snake-skin boots, while Turner opted for a white sweater, blue coat and jeans. Halle Berry commented with five red hearts.

Chopra's bachelorette party Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

The bachelorette trip comes just a week after Chopra celebrated the upcoming wedding with a bridal shower in New York City.