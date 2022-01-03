'Dance Monkey' Singer Tones and I Engaged to Boyfriend Jimmy Bedford
"2021 was a tough year for everyone but I ended mine with a yes, can't wait for my best friend to be my wife," the star's fiancé wrote on Instagram
"Dance Monkey" singer Tones and I is ringing in the new year with a ring of her own!
The Australian singer-songwriter announced her engagement to boyfriend Jimmy Bedford on Instagram Saturday, sharing a sweet photo of her kissing her fiancé and flashing her new rock.
She captioned the post with a simple ring emoji, along with a red heart.
Bedford, meanwhile, shared the same photo to his Instagram account, as well as a photo of an arm tattoo reading "WILL YOU MARRY ME?"
"2021 was a tough year for everyone but I ended mine with a yes, can't wait for my best friend to be my wife. 💁♂️ 💍," he captioned the post.
The couple received plenty of well-wishes from their celebrity pals, including Chrishell Stause, who commented: "Omg!!!!!!! AHHHHHHH CONGRATS!!! To nothing but amazingness for everything to come!! 🥳💕😘"
Tones, whose real name is Toni Watson, said in July that she and Bedford, a former bricklayer and soccer player, had been dating for about a year and a half, according to Daily Mail Australia.
"It's going so well. He's just the perfect person for me," she reportedly said on The Kyle and Jackie O Show. "He comes on tour with me as my stage tech. He lives with us. He plays [soccer] for Frankston Bombers. He's my best friend, he's hilarious."
Bedford first shared a photo of the singer to his Instagram in May 2020, and has posted several sweet snaps of the couple since.
"Everything's always a laugh with you 💜," he wrote in August 2020.
He also made a cameo as a bartender in a funny promo video Tones shared in July ahead of the release of her most recent album, Welcome to the Madhouse.
Tones rose to fame in 2019 on the back of her mega-hit "Dance Monkey," which hit No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became the most-searched song of all time on the music finder app Shazam.