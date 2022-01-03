'Dance Monkey' Singer Tones and I Engaged to Boyfriend Jimmy Bedford

"2021 was a tough year for everyone but I ended mine with a yes, can't wait for my best friend to be my wife," the star's fiancé wrote on Instagram

"Dance Monkey" singer Tones and I is ringing in the new year with a ring of her own!

The Australian singer-songwriter announced her engagement to boyfriend Jimmy Bedford on Instagram Saturday, sharing a sweet photo of her kissing her fiancé and flashing her new rock.

She captioned the post with a simple ring emoji, along with a red heart.

Bedford, meanwhile, shared the same photo to his Instagram account, as well as a photo of an arm tattoo reading "WILL YOU MARRY ME?"

"2021 was a tough year for everyone but I ended mine with a yes, can't wait for my best friend to be my wife. 💁‍♂️ 💍," he captioned the post.

The couple received plenty of well-wishes from their celebrity pals, including Chrishell Stause, who commented: "Omg!!!!!!! AHHHHHHH CONGRATS!!! To nothing but amazingness for everything to come!! 🥳💕😘"

Tones, whose real name is Toni Watson, said in July that she and Bedford, a former bricklayer and soccer player, had been dating for about a year and a half, according to Daily Mail Australia.

"It's going so well. He's just the perfect person for me," she reportedly said on The Kyle and Jackie O Show. "He comes on tour with me as my stage tech. He lives with us. He plays [soccer] for Frankston Bombers. He's my best friend, he's hilarious."

Bedford first shared a photo of the singer to his Instagram in May 2020, and has posted several sweet snaps of the couple since.

"Everything's always a laugh with you 💜," he wrote in August 2020.

He also made a cameo as a bartender in a funny promo video Tones shared in July ahead of the release of her most recent album, Welcome to the Madhouse.