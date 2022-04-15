Tim Feerick and his Dance Gavin Dance bandmates were scheduled to headline Swanfest in Sacramento on April 23

Dance Gavin Dance Bassist Tim Feerick Dies at 34: 'We Are Absolutely Devastated,' Says Band

Musician Tim Feerick, bassist for the rock band Dance Gavin Dance, has died. He was 34.

The "Synergy" rockers announced his death on Thursday in a statement shared to Instagram, just over a week before they were scheduled to headline the Swanfest music festival in their hometown of Sacramento.

"We are absolutely devastated to share the news that our friend and bass player, Tim Feerick, passed away [Wednesday] night," the group wrote on Instagram. "We ask that you respect our privacy and that of Tim's family while we deal with this heartbreaking and untimely loss."

His cause of death was not revealed.

Feerick's bandmates said they would share further updates on Swanfest, which is scheduled for April 23, and additional tour dates "as soon as we have them."

Dance Gavin Dance was set to embark on a series of headlining tour dates later this month, and is also scheduled to play the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas in October.

Feerick began touring with the band in 2009, and became an official member in 2013, according to the Sacramento Bee.

"You were a friend, a brother, and the best bass player I could have ever dreamt of sharing the stage with for all those years," drummer Matthew Mingus wrote on Instagram. "You will be missed so much, but never forgotten."