Dan + Shay Team Up with Charlie Puth for New Breakup Song — and Sabrina Carpenter Stars in the Video

"That's Not How It Works" dropped Friday alongside a music video depicting Puth and Carpenter in a romantic relationship turned sour

By
Published on March 31, 2023 02:15 PM

Charlie Puth is working through a breakup with the help of Dan + Shay.

On Friday, the "Attention" singer songwriter teamed up with the country duo for a new single titled "That's Not How This Works" about an ex-romantic partner trying to get back into a relationship after ending it on bad terms.

"You can't say you hate me, then call me when you're hurt / Baby, you know that's not how this works, no / That's not how this works," sings Puth, 31, on the midtempo pop track. "You can't walk away, then come back to what we were / Baby, you know that's not how this works, no / That's not how this works, no."

Charlie Puth, Dan + Shay
Charlie Puth, Dan + Shay. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty, Amy Sussman/Getty

He explained the song's meaning and detailed its creative process in an Instagram post shared on Friday. "I wrote That's Not How This Works on zoom with @danandshay in April of 2020," began the caption.

"I went through many changes musically in my life, but always kept this song in my back pocket because I knew how special it was. It was after all the song that propelled me into the next phase of my life," wrote Puth. "It was the song that healed me."

He continued, "With all of these feelings that I hadn't come face to face with before, I finally mustered up the courage to put a melody against them. When you listen to this song, I hope you feel what I felt when I wrote it- a sense of relief."

Charlie Puth and Partner Brooke Sansone Make Red Carpet Debut at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Bash

Charlie Puth Teams Up with Dan + Shay for New Breakup Single — and Sabrina Carpenter Stars in the Video
Charlie Puth and Dan + Shay "That's Not How This Works" Single Artwork. Courtesy of Atlantic Records

The song was released alongside a music video starring Sabrina Carpenter as the ex-girlfriend in question, depicting the pair in happy times before they find themselves in screaming matches that result in a tearful separation.

On Thursday, Puth teased the music video with a short film that expands on the narrative laid out in the official clip. After opening with the musician creating the song in a recording studio, the film flashes back to Carpenter, 23, gifting him a new piano for his birthday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The pair's then seen painting Puth's house, showering together, cooking dinner, playing the board game Operation by candlelight and dancing together. After an argument about Carpenter "flirting" with someone else during a night out, they end up fighting and seemingly breaking up.

"Thank you @sabrinacarpenter for your brilliant portrayal of this character. You are so unbelievably multitalented," added the "See You Again" performer on Instagram.

In a post of her own on the social media platform, Carpenter announced that she's featured on a remix of "That's Not How It Works" that'll be released on April 14.

Related Articles
Lauren Jauregui
Lauren Jauregui Says She Wrote Her New Song 'Trust Issues' About Feeling 'Unhealed' from a Breakup
Mackenzie Carpenter
Mackenzie Carpenter Got Engaged, Signed a Record Deal and Released Her First Single in the Span of One Week
Shawn Mendes attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Shawn Mendes Dating History: From Hailey Baldwin Bieber to Camila Cabello
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone attend Interscope x Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace celebrating Dr. Dre's "The Chronic" with a star-studded party hosted by Usher and held in partnership with Meta and ORBIT Gum. Guests enjoyed plant-based bites from Tattooed Chef and toasts of PATRÓN EL ALTO at Hollywood Palladium on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Interscope)
Charlie Puth and Partner Brooke Sansone Make Red Carpet Debut at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Bash
Charlie Puth Posts First Photo with Rumored Girlfriend Brooke Sansone on His 31st Birthday
Who Is Charlie Puth's Girlfriend? All About Brooke Sansone
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd's Relationship: A Look Back
Miley Cyrus has released “Flowers” the first single from her forthcoming eighth studio album Endless Summer
Famous Break Up Songs — and Who They're About
Ariana Grande, The Weeknd
Ariana Grande Comes Out of Musical Hiatus to Release 'Die for You' Remix with The Weeknd
Shakira and Gerard Pique arrive at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Shakira Says She's 'Hurt' By Ex's New GF But 'Set By Myself' in Breakup Song amid Gerard Piqué Drama
Charlie Puth Posts First Photo with Rumored Girlfriend Brooke Sansone on His 31st Birthday
Charlie Puth Goes IG Official with Longtime Rumored Girlfriend Brooke Sansone on His 31st Birthday
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus attend the Los Angeles World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame"
Here's Why Miley Cyrus' Fans Think Her New Song 'Flowers' Is About Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth
Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett
Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett's Relationship Timeline
Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay attend the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Dan + Shay Celebrate 10 Years Together with Nostalgic Post: 'Our Lives Were Forever Changed'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CcliJ3RPye9/ charlieputh Verified Happy Wednesday! 4h
Charlie Puth Gives Off 'Risky Business Vibes' by Stripping Down to His Underwear on Instagram
JOSHUA BASSETT, OLIVIA RODRIGO
Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett's Relationship Timeline
charlie puth
Charlie Puth Shares Artwork and Release Date for New Album 'CHARLIE', Says It 'Was Born on the Internet'