Charlie Puth is working through a breakup with the help of Dan + Shay.

On Friday, the "Attention" singer songwriter teamed up with the country duo for a new single titled "That's Not How This Works" about an ex-romantic partner trying to get back into a relationship after ending it on bad terms.

"You can't say you hate me, then call me when you're hurt / Baby, you know that's not how this works, no / That's not how this works," sings Puth, 31, on the midtempo pop track. "You can't walk away, then come back to what we were / Baby, you know that's not how this works, no / That's not how this works, no."

He explained the song's meaning and detailed its creative process in an Instagram post shared on Friday. "I wrote That's Not How This Works on zoom with @danandshay in April of 2020," began the caption.

"I went through many changes musically in my life, but always kept this song in my back pocket because I knew how special it was. It was after all the song that propelled me into the next phase of my life," wrote Puth. "It was the song that healed me."

He continued, "With all of these feelings that I hadn't come face to face with before, I finally mustered up the courage to put a melody against them. When you listen to this song, I hope you feel what I felt when I wrote it- a sense of relief."

The song was released alongside a music video starring Sabrina Carpenter as the ex-girlfriend in question, depicting the pair in happy times before they find themselves in screaming matches that result in a tearful separation.

On Thursday, Puth teased the music video with a short film that expands on the narrative laid out in the official clip. After opening with the musician creating the song in a recording studio, the film flashes back to Carpenter, 23, gifting him a new piano for his birthday.

The pair's then seen painting Puth's house, showering together, cooking dinner, playing the board game Operation by candlelight and dancing together. After an argument about Carpenter "flirting" with someone else during a night out, they end up fighting and seemingly breaking up.

"Thank you @sabrinacarpenter for your brilliant portrayal of this character. You are so unbelievably multitalented," added the "See You Again" performer on Instagram.

In a post of her own on the social media platform, Carpenter announced that she's featured on a remix of "That's Not How It Works" that'll be released on April 14.