Known for his self-titled band's dirty rendition of "Total Eclipse of the Heart" in 2003's Old School, Dan Finnerty most recently brought his filthy touch to a Drake classic

Who Is Dan Finnerty? What to Know About the Hilarious Wedding Singer in Drake's 'Falling Back' Video

Although Drake had 23 brides to keep up with in his latest video for "Falling Back," it was the wedding singer who pulled focus.

Dan Finnerty, known for his many onscreen musical cameos and being the frontman of the comedy group The Dan Band, made an appearance at Drake's fictional mass wedding in the music video from his seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The crooner offers a musical interlude in the video, singing a slowed-down version of Drake's 2009 single "Best I Ever Had." He finishes the performance in the credits reel, adding his own lyrics to the track. "Drake's f—ing you, this is my damn song," Finnerty, 52, sings in a rap.

Here's what to know about Dan Finnerty.

He Got His Start in Theater and Comedy

Finnerty started his career as a member of the off-Broadway show Stomp, known for using their bodies and ordinary objects for percussion performances.

He also appeared more than 15 times as a correspondent on The Jay Leno Show and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

He's the Lead Singer of The Dan Band

Finnerty created his self-titled comedy band in 2000, known for covering songs by female pop divas in their own foul-mouthed style. They've since released three albums, including The Dan Band Live (2005), Ho. A Dan Band Xmas (2006) and The Wedding Album (2015).

The band was the focus of the 2005 Bravo concert special Dan Finnerty & The Dan Band: I Am Woman from director McG and executive producer Steven Spielberg.

They've also performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Late Show and Last Call with Carson Daly, in addition to serving as the house band on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Dan Finnerty attends the Media Day for 33rd Annual Powerhouse Theater Season at Ballet Hispanico in New York City. Credit: Walter McBride/WireImage

He's Likely Played a Wedding Singer in Your Favorite Movie

Probably most recognizable for his work with director Todd Phillips, Finnerty has appeared in Old School, Starsky & Hutch and The Hangover. Fans will remember his off-color cover of "Total Eclipse of the Heart" in 2003's Old School.

He often lends his vocal chops to his roles, playing a wedding singer or a bar mitzvah performer.

Finnerty's other credits include The Wedding Planner, The Terminal and Dumplin', just to name a few. After originating the role of Lonny in the staged jukebox musical Rock of Ages, he made a cameo in the 2012 film adaptation

He's Married to Kathy Najimy

Finnerty tied the knot with Kathy Najimy in August 1998, and their wedding was officiated by Gloria Steinem. "Gloria Steinem came to a show and walked in during 'Gloria.' You can't pray for that kind of s—!" he told Entertainment Weekly in 2000.

RELATED VIDEO: Drake Shares Sweet Throwback Photo Hugging Taylor Swift

The couple shares 25-year-old daughter Samia Finnerty, who is also a singer-songwriter, releasing her debut album The Baby in 2020.

Finnerty will appear onscreen with Najimy, 65, in this year's highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2. They both previously starred together last year in Netflix's Single All the Way, in addition to The Wedding Planner and Dumplin'.