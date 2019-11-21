Damon Dash Arrested for Unpaid Child Support, Released After Paying More Than $1 Million: Report

Image zoom Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Hip-hop mogul Damon Dash was arrested in New York City on Wednesday for failing to pay two of the mothers of his children — Rachel Roy and Cindy Morales — overdue child support, according to TMZ.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Dash, 48, owed more than $400,000 in child support to Roy and Morales. He shares two daughters — Ava, 19, and Tallulah, 11 — with Roy, 45, and a son, Lucky, 15, with Morales (he also shares son Damon Dash Jr., 27, with ex Linda Williams).

Page Six reports that in April 2015, a Bronx family court judge issued an arrest warrant for Dash and ordered him to pay $62,000 to Morales. This year, a Supreme Court divorce warrant was issued for Dash, who was ordered to pay $342,000 to Roy.

According to TMZ, Dash went to a Manhattan courthouse on Wednesday to take care of the two warrants. He told the outlet that after he paid off about $1 million to clear one warrant, he was arrested as soon he stepped out of the courtroom.

Dash claimed he was then hand-cuffed and escorted by police to a Bronx courthouse to take care of the rest of his debts. In total, Dash reportedly paid more than $1 million to clear his name and be released.

“We’ve been looking to arrest him since 2015,” N.Y.C Sheriff Joseph Fucito told Page Six.

The outlet reports that Dash left court holding hands with his pregnant fiancée, Raquel Horn, and said he had been crucified “just like Jesus Christ.” In addition, he said that there “ain’t no money problems” despite claiming in federal court papers last week that his personal income was “virtually nonexistent” and that he was facing additional unexpected expenses due to Horn’s pregnancy.

“I went to turn myself in with money! I already paid it! And I still walked in with cuffs,” he reportedly said. “No more warrants. Everything is clear.”

On Wednesday night, Dash celebrated his release on his Instagram Story, saying, “No more warrants! … I’m home, I’m really home.”