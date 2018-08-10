'Despacito' Rapper Daddy Yankee Has More Than $2 Million in Jewelry Stolen From His Hotel Room

“Despacito” star Daddy Yankee was robbed of gold chains, diamonds and other jewelry this week in Spain, the rapper’s rep confirmed.

The Puerto Rican rapper, 41, was out of his hotel when a man allegedly pretending to be him and gained access to his room in Valencia, Spain, according to a tweet from the “Dura” musician’s rep on Thursday.

“Daddy Yankee’s press office confirms that the artist has been victim of a robbery while he was out of his hotel in Valencia, Spain,” the tweet read. “A law firm has been hired and there will not be any more statements in order to not hinder the investigation.”

La oficina de prensa de @daddy_yankee confirma que el artista ha sido víctima de robo mientras estaba fuera de su hotel de Valencia, España. Ya ha sido contratada una firma de abogados y no se darán más declaraciones para no entorpecer de ninguna manera la investigación. — Nevarez PR (@nevarezpr) August 9, 2018

Local news outlet Las Provincias reported the alleged thief impersonated the rapper, who is currently on tour in Europe, and asked the staff at the Melía Valencia hotel to open a safe in the songwriter’s room. The thief allegedly entered the two rooms and took jewelry worth over $2 million and around $2,500 in cash from two separate rooms, the outlet reports.

Federal police have already started an investigation into the incident and are looking to identify the suspect using security cameras and the hotel’s guest list, according to Las Provincias, which also reported that a forensics team has begun to analyze possible fingerprints of the suspect.

The “Gasolina” rapper is currently on tour in Europe for his song “Dura,” which has taken the internet by storm. The music video for the song has reached over a billion views on YouTube so far.

Earlier this week, he posted a video of Oprah Winfrey listening and dancing to his song on Instagram.

“Always cool with an amazing vibe! Blessings!!” he wrote on Instagram.

Daddy Yankee became known worldwide last year after he released record-breaking hit “Despacito,” alongside Latino pop singer Luis Fonsi. The remix featured Justin Bieber.

Their single became the first Spanish-language song to hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 since “Macarena” in the 1990s, earning it several Grammy nominations earlier this year.