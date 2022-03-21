Daddy Yankee Announces Retirement, Plans for Farewell Album and Tour: 'I am Going to Enjoy' Life

Daddy Yankee is retiring from music.

The Puerto Rican rapper and singer, known as the "King of Reggaetón," announced on Sunday that he is stepping away from music after an illustrious near three-decade long career.

"Today, I'm announcing my retirement from music by giving you my best production and my best concert tour," Daddy Yankee, 45, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

The musician, born Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, went on to note plans for a farewell album. "I will say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this new collector's item, the album Legendaddy," he wrote. "I'm going to give you all the styles that have defined me, in one single album."

Legendaddy will mark Daddy Yankee's first studio album since 2012's Prestige. The musician is best known for his 2004 hit "Gasolina," as well as for taking part in 2017's "Despacito," his No. 1 single with Luis Fonsi and Justin Bieber.

The new album will also be supported with a tour. Daddy Yankee's La Ultima Vuelta tour is scheduled to travel across the United States starting on Aug. 10, before making stops throughout South America. The concert series will then conclude in Mexico on Dec. 10.

In a video shared on social media Sunday, Daddy Yankee confirmed his retirement and reflected on his career.

"This race, which has been a marathon, finally sees the finish line. Now, I am going to enjoy what all of you have given me," the singer said in Spanish in the clip, according to a translation from CNN. "People say that I made this genre worldwide, but it was you who gave me the key to open the doors to make it the biggest in the world."

"I'll give you all the styles that have defined me on one album. Legendaddy — it's fight, it's party, it's war, it's romance," added the star.

Daddy Yankee was a pioneer in reggaetón music, and is credited for coining the word in 1994 for the then-emerging genre, which synthesizes American hip-hop, Latin Caribbean music, and Jamaican reggae rhythms with Spanish rapping and singing.

His first studio album, No Mercy, was released in 1995. He's sold 20 million records worldwide since, and has received a slew of awards and honors, including 10 Guinness World Records and 7 individual Billboard Music awards (the most for any Latin artist).