The Troutman Police Department said in a statement on Thursday that the investigation "has been completed and closed"

DaBaby Will Not Face Charges After Intruder Was Shot Outside His Home

DaBaby will not be charged after a trespasser was shot on his property last month, police said.

On Thursday, the Troutman Police Department released a statement on Facebook and announced its decision to not file any charges over the incident.

"The investigation into the shooting incident that occurred at 135 Stillwater Drive on April 13, 2022, has been completed and closed. Investigators have consulted with the Iredell County District Attorney's Office and there will be no criminal charges filed at this time," the statement reads.

Reps and a lawyer for DaBaby, 30, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Last month, Troutman police said that officials responded to the incident around 7:45 p.m. local time, where they "found one subject suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound."

The wounded individual –– a 26-year-old man who allegedly climbed a fence on the rapper's property, according to a police report obtained by PEOPLE –– was then "transported by Iredell County EMS to a medical facility for treatment."

"Due to the ongoing and continuing nature of this investigation, no information as to the names of those involved or the circumstances can be released at this time. This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community at large," the police department added.

It is not yet clear whether DaBaby, real name Jonathan Kirk, himself was the shooter, though after the incident the rapper seemed to insinuate that he was the shooter in a post on his Instagram page. "Chose not to take a n---- life the other day & it felt great," he captioned a film clip. "Buddy ain't deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don't bring ya ass back💥"

Authorities told the Associated Press that the shooting took place outside of DaBaby's home. Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson told the news outlet that the rapper and at least one other person were home at the time of the shooting.

According to a report from CNN affiliate WSOC, the shooting occurred on a football field outside DaBaby's home.

While Watson did not confirm that the home belonged to the Charlotte native, he told CNN in an email, "I can confirm the shooting did not occur inside the residence and that Mr. Kirk was on the property."

Watson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In a 911 call released after the incident shared by WCNC Charlotte, an unidentified caller tells the dispatcher he "shot" the alleged trespasser "in his leg," saying, "He is trespassing on my property, calling me by my name."