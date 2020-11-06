"You see a loved one struggling get them help, they refuse the help, MAKE em get treated anyway," DaBaby tweeted Thursday night, in part

DaBaby Says He's Going to 'Get a Therapist' After Brother Dies, Urges Others Suffering to 'Get Help'

DaBaby is sharing his plans for going to therapy after the recent death of his brother, Glen Johnson.

The 28-year-old rapper tweeted about "#MentalHealthAwareness" on Thursday night, urging his followers, "If you can't get over depression GET HELP, you see a loved one struggling get them help, they refuse the help, MAKE em get treated anyway."

"You suffer from PTSD take that s--- serious & get help! I'm bouta get a therapist my damn self!" continued DaBaby (né Jonathan Lyndale Kirk), shouting out his late sibling in conclusion by writing, "#LongLiveG" alongside black heart and white dove emojis.

Johnson died on Tuesday at the age of 34, TMZ reported. Police found him fatally injured after being called to a location in northeast Charlotte, North Carolina, following a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to Fox 46 and Eyewitness News 9.

The father of four (three daughters and a son) had suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital where he was declared dead, the outlets reported.

As of Wednesday, the case was being classified as a death investigation and it was unclear if any foul play was involved, the news stations reported. Johnson appeared distressed prior to the incident in a video he shared to social media, TMZ reports.

DaBaby addressed his tragic loss shortly after news broke. He wrote in his Instagram bio, "LONG LIVE MY BROTHER🖤🕊." He also posted a photo series shortly before and captioned it, "🖤."

Soon after, DaBaby shared a video of himself sitting alongside his niece. "NIECEY POO 💝🤞🏾" he captioned the Instagram story snippet. "I love you," he said to his young niece who responded, "I love you too."

The rapper later further addressed his family's loss in another Instagram Story, sharing lyrics from "Intro" on his Kirk album. "My brother be thinkin' that we don't love him and let him struggle like we ain't family/Like I won't give up all I got to see you happy, n-----," DaBaby raps in the song. He captioned the Story, "I would've gave up all I had to see you happy n-----."

In a tweet earlier on Tuesday, DaBaby wrote, "Death don't phase [sic] me at all, watching my family suffer does."

"GOD watch over my family, my mama, my nieces & nephew & they mama, my brother. Don't worry bout me take whatever you was do for me and pour it into them. & keep me cool, cuz God you know! The world don't," he continued. "Amen."

A representative for DaBaby did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.