DaBaby Performs Via FaceTime for Fans After Private Jet Breaks Down and He Misses Show

The show must go on!

DaBaby was determined to put on a performance for fans in his hometown — even after his private jet broke down in New York City as he was preparing to take off for his North Carolina concert.

Fans in Charlotte were ready to see the rapper, 27, on Thursday night at Bojangles’ Coliseum when he revealed on Instagram that the aircraft he had boarded was experiencing technical difficulties. In clips he shared on his Instagram story, DaBaby gave an inside look at the chaos that deterred his plans for the evening.

“Maintenance issues on this weak ass jet 🤦🏾‍♂️,” he wrote on his Instagram story along with a photo of his legs rested on a jet seat. “Night of the hometown show 👎🏾,” he added.

Shortly after, he shared a video of himself saying, “Bitch, I’m mad as hell.” He then apologized to his fans writing, “I’m sorry Charlotte 😥,” in a video of himself pouting.

But the night didn’t end there. Fans in Charlotte may not have been able to see DaBaby perform live and in person at the arena, but the artist didn’t leave them completely disappointed. Despite having a broken down jet, he surprised the audience by giving them a show via FaceTime.

His manager, King Carter of South Coast Music Group, shared a clip from the special performance writing, “@dababy rocked that bitch on FT.” The “Suge” rapper shared Carter’s post to his own Instagram story adding, “MY CITY LOVE ME🖤”

Earlier on Thursday, DaBaby was at rehearsals in New York preparing for his appearance on Saturday Night Live with Jennifer Lopez.

The duo will appear on the show over the weekend. He shared clips from his SNL photo shoot on Instagram before posting footage of himself heading to the jet that ultimately threw his concert off course.

DaBaby is currently traveling across the the United States, Europe and Canada for his Kirk tour. His next performance will be on Friday night in Morgantown, West Virginia.