The rapper returned to the stage over the weekend during Hot97's Summer Jam concert event at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey

DaBaby Says He 'Never, Ever Meant to Offend Anybody' with Homophobic Remarks amid Return to Stage

DaBaby is once again addressing his homophobic rant.

Over the weekend, the 29-year-old rapper — born Jonathan Lyndale Kirk — appeared at Hot97's Summer Jam concert event at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where he spoke on the offensive remarks he made about the LGBTQ+ community at a music festival last month. The rapper had previously apologized on Instagram shortly after the incident, but later deleted the post. The Summer Jam marks his first performance since the rant.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Opening up his set with a video montage that featured a voice-over, DaBaby thanked Hot97, which he said: "allowed me to share my gift, share my blessing with y'all out here live on this stage amongst all the chaos and all the backlash," according to a video from the event posted online by The Shade Room.

"So hats off to y'all for that," he continued. "… They accepted my sincerity and all my apologies when I said I never, ever meant to offend anybody or say anything to make anybody feel any type of way live on that stage a few weeks ago."

"And Hot 97 was also willing to stick they neck out on the line, willing to go against all odds with everything going on out here in the world — they still allowed me to come right here on this stage and utilize their platform," added DaBaby. "They helped the world move forward and become a better place and not dismiss people based off mistakes made like we ain't human."

Last month, DaBaby appeared at the Rolling Loud music festival, where he told the crowd in attendance, "If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that'll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up."

At the time, the rapper also said, "Ladies, if your p---- smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain't sucking d--- in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

DaBaby's comments immediately received backlash, prompting fellow musicians among the likes of Madonna, Elton John and his "Levitating" collaborator Dua Lipa, to speak out against his harmful comments.

The six-time Grammy Award nominee was then disinvited to perform at an array of music festivals, including Lollapalooza in Chicago and the forthcoming Governors Ball in New York City.

RELATED VIDEO: Miley Cyrus Offers to Help Educate DaBaby Following His Homophobic Rant: 'Knowledge Is Power'

In his initial statement about the controversial remarks, DaBaby apologized for spreading misinformation about HIV and members of the LGBTQ+ community on Instagram.

"Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate and learn from your mistakes," the previously posted statement read. "As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me — knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance — has been challenging."

"I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education and resources. That's what I needed and it was received," he continued. "I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important."