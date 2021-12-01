DaBaby Never Donated to 3 AIDS Organizations After August Meeting: 'We Haven't Heard Anything'

"The onus is now on him, if he chooses to, to convert his misinformation into allyship by supporting the work of the Black AIDS Institute and ... organizations," said Pavni Guharoy

DaBaby has not followed up on supporting AIDS organizations after his homophobic Rolling Loud speech, some charities say.

On Wednesday, which marked World AIDS Day, Daily Beast published a report investigating the level of support that DaBaby, 29, has failed to provide several of the organizations he met with in August after making homophobic comments about those living with HIV.

Of the nine organizations he met with, three said they have not heard from him since the meeting. The other six did not respond. Those that did, however, state that they never received a single donation from the rapper since meeting with him in late August, where DaBaby had a "meaningful dialogue" with the leaders.

"Since then, we have not received any outreach, partnership, or funding from DaBaby," Pavni Guharoy at the Black AIDS Institute told the outlet. "The onus is now on him, if he chooses to, to convert his misinformation into allyship by supporting the work of the Black AIDS Institute and other people of color-led HIV organizations."

A rep for DaBaby did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Normal Anomaly Initiative — which also met with the rapper — added that they too "haven't heard back as an organization" since the "extremely powerful" conversation' the charities had with DaBaby. The Positive Women's Network also confirmed to have never received a donation nor have heard from the rapper since their meeting.

Among the organizations who did not respond to Daily Beast's request for comment are GLAAD, Gilead COMPASS, National Minority AIDS Council (NMAC), Prevention Access Campaign, the Southern AIDS Coalition and Transinclusive Group.

In August, DaBaby made homophobic remarks about those living with HIV during his appearance at Rolling Loud Miami. The comments led him to be removed from the lineups of several major music festivals as he received backlash from stars such as Madonna, Elton John and Dua Lipa.

DaBaby appeared at the Rolling Loud music festival that month, where he told the crowd in attendance, "If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that'll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up."

dababy DaBaby | Credit: Todd Williamson/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

At the festival, the rapper also said, "Ladies, if your p---- smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain't sucking d--- in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up."

Soon after the remarks, he apologized for spreading misinformation.