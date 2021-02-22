"Don't let em trick you into thinking I'd ever have a problem with you. My word play just went over their heads," the rapper said

DaBaby Explains He Meant No Harm with JoJo Siwa Name Drop on Song — Says It Was a Play on Words

DaBaby is clearing the air and revealing that he has no ill will towards JoJo Siwa.

Over the weekend, the 29-year-old rapper dropped his freestyle "Beatbox" remix, where he name drops the Nickelodeon star, 17, in one line.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"N----, you a bitch / JoJo Siwa, bitch / She let the wrong n---- get rich," DaBaby croons on the song, as he holds up a photo of Siwa smiling in the music video for the remix.

Following the release of the track and its accompanying video, the North Carolina native was met with an array of backlash, but explained on social media that the line wasn't meant to be taken as a diss and was rather a play on words.

First tweeting, "😂😂😂😂 I love Twitter bruh," as he and Siwa began to trend on the social networking website, the "Rockstar" rapper then wrote, "I 'Siwa' I'm not like the rest of you n-----."

As fans then pointed out, DaBaby — whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk — was referencing his own name, while using Siwa as another way of saying "see why."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

DaBaby also tweeted directly to Siwa and explained that his daughter is a huge fan and he meant no harm by the wordplay.

"@itsjojosiwa my 3 year old princess is your number 1 fan. I bought her every product you have out. She think she you. 😂," he tweeted. "Don't let em trick you into thinking id ever have a problem with you. My word play just went over their heads. All love on my end shawty, Keep shinning!"

RELATED VIDEO: JoJo Siwa Introduces Girlfriend Kylie on Their One-Month Anniversary: 'The Happiest I've Ever Been'

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

In a follow-up tweet, when one fan of the rapper wrote, "I don't 'Siwa' they so mad at you," DaBaby responded, "I don't 'Siwa' they so mad either."

On his Instagram Story, DaBaby also added, "Y'all MFs sick lol. Y'all ok w/ that child being tricked into thinking I got a problem with her, WE F--- WIT YOU JOJO."

Siwa, who came out as a member of the LGBTQ community last month, has not spoken out on the lyric or DaBaby's response.