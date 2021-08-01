DaBaby Dropped from Lollapalooza Last Minute amid Fallout from Homophobic Onstage Rant
"Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love," the music festival wrote in an announcement as they announced DaBaby was dropped from Sunday's lineup
DaBaby is continuing to face the consequences for his misinformed homophobic rant at last week's Rolling Loud 2021 festival in Miami.
The six-time Grammy Award nominee, 29, has been disinvited from Lollapalooza, with the music festival posting a last minute announcement that his Sunday headlining appearance was cancelled. "Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love," they wrote on Twitter.
"With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight," the announcement continued. "Young Thug will now perform at 9:00pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00pm on the T-Mobile Stage."
A rep for DaBaby did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
He was previously let go from his partnership with BoohooMan for the same reason. "BoohooMAN condemn the use of homophobic language and confirm we will no longer be working with DaBaby," the clothing brand wrote in a statement.
DaBaby has also been met with a wave of fallout from others in the music industry, after his Rolling Loud set included some ignorant remarks about HIV/AIDS and the LGBTQ community.
"If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that'll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up," DaBaby told the Florida crowd last weekend. "Ladies, if your p---- smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain't sucking d--- in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up."
The Blame It on Baby artist briefly attempted to quell the response on Twitter. "Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y'all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies," he wrote. "But the LGBT community... I ain't trippin on y'all, do you. y'all business is y'all business."
"And for any brands, networks, or artists that like to profit off of black rappers influence on the culture, without understanding it or having the patience to deal with what comes with the position we play in our culture," he added in a followup tweet. "Keep yo money next time us "N----S" human too. #GodBless"
DaBaby has since continued his bizarre HIV/AIDS commentary in the recent "Giving What It's Supposed To Give" music video. "B****, we like AIDS, I'm on your ass, we on your ass, b****, we won't go 'way," he raps in the track, while holding up a sign that reads "AIDS" for full clarity.
The video ends with a title card in which he seems to plea with viewers to equate his freedom to express his homophobic views with the LGBTQ community's freedom to exist. "Don't fight hate with hate," the statement read in rainbow letters. "My apologies for being me in the same way you want the freedom to be you."
Elton John responded by dispelling some the harmful misinformation about HIV/AIDS and holding other musicians accountable for responsibly using their platform. "We've been shocked to read about the HIV misinformation and homophobic statements made at a recent DaBaby show," John, 74, wrote in a post, complete with facts from the Elton John AIDS Foundation. "This fuels stigma and discrimination and is the opposite of what our world needs to fight the AIDS epidemic."
Madonna also used facts to counter DaBaby's controversial statement. "If you're going to make hateful remarks to the LGBTQ+ community about HIV/AIDS then know your facts," the Madame X artist, 62, wrote.
"After decades of hard won scientific research— there are now life saving medicines available to children born with HIV, to people who contract HIV through blood transfusions, dirty needles or exchange of bodily fluids," she continued. "These new ARV's can keep a person with AIDS alive for the rest of their lives!!! AID's [sic] is not transmitted by standing next to someone in a crowd. I want to put my cellphone lighter up and pray for your ignorance, No one dies of AIDS in 2 or 3 weeks anymore. Thank God."
DaBaby is no stranger to controversy, having to backtrack some questionable lyrics about JoJo Siwa earlier this year. He also came under fire from Megan Thee Stallion recently, following his collaboration with Tory Lanez, who allegedly shot her feet last summer. Lanez joined DaBaby at Rolling Loud to perform their track "SKAT."