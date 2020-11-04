Glen Johnson is survived by three daughters and a son

DaBaby's Older Brother Glen Johnson Dies at 34: 'I Would've Gave It All Up to See You Happy'

DaBaby's brother has died after being found suffering a gunshot wound, according to multiple reports.

The rap star's older sibling Glen Johnson died Tuesday, TMZ reports. Johnson is survived by three daughters and a son.

Police found a fatally injured Johnson, 34, after being called to a location in northeast Charlotte following a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to Fox 46 and Eyewitness News 9.

The father of four had suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital where he was declared dead, the outlets report.

The case is currently being classified as a death investigation and it is unclear if any foul play was involved, the news stations report. Johnson appeared distressed prior to the incident in a video he shared to social media, TMZ reports.

DaBaby, 28, addressed his tragic loss shortly after news broke. He wrote in his Instagram bio: "LONG LIVE MY BROTHER🖤🕊." He also posted a photo of himself shortly before and captioned it, "🖤."

Soon after, DaBaby shared a video of himself sitting alongside his niece. "NIECEY POO 💝🤞🏾" he captioned the Instagram story snippet. "I love you," he said to his young niece who responded, "I love you too."

The rapper later further addressed his family's loss in another Instagram Story, sharing lyrics from his "Intro" on his Kirk album.

"My brother be thinkin' that we don't love him and let him struggle like we ain't family/Like I won't give up all I got to see you happy, n—," DaBaby raps in the song.

He then captioned the story: "I would've gave up all I had to see you happy n—."

A representative for DaBaby did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Earlier on Election Day, DaBaby spent time visiting several voting locations throughout Charlotte with hopes that an opportunity to meet him would encourage more North Carolina residents to cast their ballots.

On Monday, the star revealed that he was partnering with rideshare app Lyft to provide voters with a free ride to polling locations.