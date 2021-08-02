DaBaby Apologizes Again for 'Triggering' Homophobic Rant About HIV: 'What I Needed Was Education'

DaBaby's new apology comes after he was removed from the lineups of NYC's upcoming Governor's Ball, Day N Vegas and the past weekend's Lollapalooza

On Monday morning, the 29-year-old rapper — who has received backlash after going on a misinformed rant about HIV and members of the LGBTQ community during his set at Rolling Loud — issued an apology just after he was removed from the lineups of Lollapalooza, Governor's Ball and Day N Vegas.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate and learn from your mistakes," the statement read. "As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me — knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance — has been challenging."

"I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education and resources. That's what I needed and it was received," he continued. "I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important."

He then signed the note: "Love to all. God bless. - DaBaby."

Over the weekend Lollapalooza announced that they removed him from the lineup since the festival "was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect and love." Governor's Ball and Day N Vegas later issued statements saying he would no longer be performing at their festivals. He was also let go from his partnership with BoohooMan.

dababy DaBaby | Credit: Todd Williamson/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

During his appearance at Rolling Loud, he asked fans who "didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS" and men who "ain't sucking d— in the parking lot" to "put your cellphone lighter up."

Following backlash from the likes of Madonna, Elton John and his "Levitating" collaborator Dua Lipa, he issued a short apology on Twitter.