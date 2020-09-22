"I just made sure he was happy. And he spoiled me and made sure I was happy," she said of the basketball legend. The two dated at the peak of their careers

Da Brat Opens Up About Dating Allen Iverson, Says They 'Never Talked About' Her Bisexuality

Da Brat is opening up about her relationship with Allen Iverson — just months after coming out.

The Grammy-nominated rapper, 46, sat down with Kandi Burruss on her YouTube show "Speak On It" and candidly spoke about her relationship with the basketball legend and her sexuality.

"I used to wake up and pick his clothes out and cook breakfast," she told the Real Housewives of Atlanta star. "The things he liked, I just made sure he was happy. And he spoiled me and made sure I was happy."

The "Funkdafied" rapper said she loved cooking, cleaning and doing domestic work at home with the basketball player.

"I was like, 'This is amazing. This is it,'" she said about their relationship. "Then I think basketball players? Hoes. He had a baby mama, some kids. He had a lot of stuff going on. So it lasted for a good while."

Da Brat went on to say that both of his grandmothers loved the Philadelphia 76ers star player since he was "so sweet" to them.

"It was good for a minute," she said. "Good for a long time. It just didn't work out. Too many bitches."

The rapper then described what became "the last straw" for her when the two were chatting in a hotel hallway and a woman approached the couple, asking for the 11-time NBA All-Star.

"This half-naked bitch walks up the hallway looking for him. I'm sitting there with him [and] I'm like bitch you motherf—ing see me sit here with this n— and you still gonna say you’re looking for him?" she explained. "I must've molly wopped that bitch down the hall. I said I can't do this, I can't do this with you."

"I faded out answering the calls and I just had to pull out and it eventually fizzled out," she continued. "I heard he was f—ing this bitch, that bitch, bitches I knew, bitches I was cool with… I was like okay hoe. I was done."

Burruss then asks if Iverson was her last boyfriend. Da Brat answers nonchalantly, "He was not my last. And I wasn't his last girlfriend either."

Also in the video, the rapper opened up about her girlfriend Jesseca DuPart, whom she described as "my last" partner, adding that she would love to get married to her down the line.

"I'm grown as hell," she said. "I've been through so many situations and no one ever makes me feel the way she does."

"As long as I'm happy, I feel like she would understand," she added. "I would marry her but I got my own legal issues and my own life issues that I want to keep separate from hers. I'd not want to pull her into none of my s—."

Asked if Iverson had any idea of her bisexuality at the time they dated, Da Brat demurred, "I think he knew but we never talked about it. I met his whole family and we never talked about it."

Speaking with Variety in June, the rapper spoke about coming out after more than 20 years in the limelight.

"The reaction made me feel like, 'Why didn't I do this s— years ago?'" she told the outlet, adding that she received countless calls, texts and messages of support. "There were some people saying, 'We knew it.' Well, good for you! Now I know it, and I'm able to say it. I did this on my own terms."

"We just complement each other," she added about DuPart. "Some of my exes wouldn't be able to take how social media drags people — the hate and the trolls. But this one that I got now? She's built for it. She teaches me."

In the interview, she also said that she hopes she can inspire other closeted people to "live in your truth." (She came out in March.)