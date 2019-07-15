Cyndi Lauper Steps on Bee During Outdoor Concert — and Pulls Out Stinger While Singing

Cyndi Lauper‘s performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Friday was interrupted by one pesky little buzzer.

The Grammy, Emmy, and Tony winner, 66, was halfway through singing her 1983 classic “She Bop” when she stepped on a bee and suffered a nasty sting on the bottom of her left foot.

“I messed with the danger zone and I GOT STUNG!” Lauper teased on Instagram, captioning a video of the incident. “Maybe the nuns were right after all.”

In the clip, Lauper — dressed in a two-piece suit — can be seen inspecting the bottom of her bare foot while still singing the catchy lyrics to “She Bop.”

Afterward, she explains what happened to the audience. “The bee’s dead on the floor,” she says.

Stumbling around, Lauper asks for a stool. “I’m tough but … really?” she says, hinting that she’s in pain. “Is it supposed to hurt if you get stung by a bee? Well, that sucks.”

Throughout it all, Lauper appeared to maintain a good sense of humor. “I mean, that poor bastard, he’s worse off than me,” she says in the video, walking over to inspect the insect. “Yeah, he’s really dead. But you just had to bite me before you [went], huh?”

Friday was the first night of two back-to-back performances from Lauper at the Hollywood Bowl.

Selena Gomez and her mother and sister were among those in the audience.

Backed by the Hollywood Bowl orchestra and conductor Thomas Wilkins, Lauper sang her way through her infectious catalog of hits — from songs like “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” “I Drove All Night,” to ballads like “Time After Time and “True Colors.”

Both concerts were preceded by sets from vocal talent Cécile McLorin Salvant, a three-time Grammy winner for best jazz vocal album.

Lauper’s last album was 2016’s Detour. The LP, Lauper’s eleventh studio album, featured her unique take on country classics like Patsy Cline’s “Walking After Midnight,” Dolly Parton’s “Hard Candy Christmas,” and Wanda Jackson’s “Funnel of Love.”