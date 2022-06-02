"She may have left this world, but not without leaving her mark," wrote Lauper in a heartfelt tribute to her late mother, Catrine

Cyndi Lauper's Mother Catrine, Who Appeared in the 'Girls Just Wanna Have Fun' Music Video, Dead at 91

Catrine Dominique and Cyndi Lauper arrives at The 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.

Cyndi Lauper is paying tribute to her late mother — who you may not realize featured on MTV alongside her.

Lauper revealed her mother, Catrine (née Gallo), recently died in a series of social media posts shared Wednesday. She was 91.

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

The 68-year-old pop icon penned a heartfelt tribute alongside a photo of Catrine playing her onscreen mother in 1983's "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" music video.

"My beautiful Mom has passed," wrote the "True Colors" singer. "She rocked and wrestled with us and was in a lot of my videos. It was an honor to work with her."

"I feel so lucky that I got to play with my mom throughout my life, both as a girl and as a woman," continued Lauper.

"She may have left this world, but not without leaving her mark," concluded the note. "Thank you, Mom. I love you."

The exact date and cause of Catrine's death is currently unknown.

In addition to "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," Catrine made appearances in Lauper's 1984 "Time After Time" and 1985 "The Goonies 'R' Good Enough" music videos as her mother.

"It was very strange in the beginning, but once I got over the initial shock I had a lot of fun with her. It was such fun. We really did, all of us," Catrine told Good Morning America during a 1984 interview. "It was an experience I think I'll remember for always."

Speaking to AARP Magazine for a 2016 interview, Lauper revealed Catrine was dealing with dementia. "​​My mother has a little dementia," she said at the time. "She lives in the present."

Lauper told the outlet she was able to find positivity in the situation. "The good thing is, I can talk to her and tell her stuff that I really shouldn't tell anybody, and she'll give me these wonderful words of wisdom that a mother does," she explained. "But then, 10 minutes later she'll forget."