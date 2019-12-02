The Top Wireless Headphones to Shop When the AirPods Inevitably Sell Out

Image zoom Amazon

Even if you understand the Apple AirPods craze (which I, for one, do not), the inevitable is that the wireless earbuds will sell out on Cyber Monday (although you can still shop them for less at Walmart right now). Whether you need to get prepared with a backup plan or had no intention of purchasing them anyway, we’ve scoured today’s myriad internet sales events for the biggest savings on top-rated wireless headphones from brands like Bose and Beats.

From earbud options to over-the-ear, noise-canceling headphones, the large selection of Cyber Monday deals is bound to include the perfect listening device for you — for less. Because sales on the latest in the tech world don’t come around too often, now’s definitely the time to upgrade your wireless headphones. Shop the best-selling Bose SoundSport Free True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $80 off, Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II for nearly 40 percent less, or Beats on-ear wireless headphones for 57 percent cheaper — but hurry before these wireless headphones suffer the same sold-out fate of the AirPods.

Cyber Monday Wireless Earbuds Deals

Bose SoundSport Free True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds: $169 (orig $249); walmart.com

Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones: $199.95 (orig. $249.95); amazon.com

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case: $169 (orig. $199); walmart.com

Bose SoundSport Wireless Sports Bluetooth Earbuds: $99 (orig. $149); walmart.com

LETSCOM Waterproof, Wireless Sport Bluetooth Earphones: $15.95 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Samsung Galaxy Wireless Buds with Charging Case: $99.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

TREBLAB XR100 Bluetooth Sports Wireless Earbuds: $23.97 (orig. $31.97); walmart.com

Cyber Monday Wireless Headphones Deals

Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II, $179 (orig. $279); amazon.com

Sony Wireless WH-CH700N Bluetooth Noise Canceling Over the Ear Headphones with Alexa Voice Control: $88 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

JBL Everest Wireless On-Ear Headphones Optimized for Google Assistant: $55.99 (orig. $199.95); walmart.com

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling, with Alexa voice control, enabled with Bose AR: $279 (orig. $349); amazon.com

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: $129.99 (orig. $229.95); amazon.com

Sony Wireless WH1000XM3 Bluetooth Over the Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones with Mic and Alexa voice control: $278 (orig. $349.99); amazon.com

Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones: $199 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com

