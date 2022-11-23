Cuban Musician Pablo Milanés Dead at 79 After Ongoing Health Issues

Guitar player and singer Pablo Milanés has died. He was 79.

The legendary Cuban artist died Tuesday morning after being hospitalized for recurring infections on Nov. 12. A statement on Milanés' Instagram account said the singer faced chronic health issues for over three months in addition to an oncology disorder that he had been dealing with for various years.

According to the notice of his death, his body will be laid to rest after a public viewing that is open for fans in Madrid on Wednesday. The late singer-songwriter relocated to Madrid in 2017 to receive medical treatment.

The two-time Latin Grammy award winner emerged in the music industry in the 1970s with hits such as "Yolanda" and "Amo Esta Isla." He recorded music for over five decades that factored into Cuba's "Nueva Trova" movement, which began after Fidel Castro's reign in office sparked the rise of the Cuban Revolution.

Representatives for Milanés expressed in a separate statement on his social media accounts that they are "deeply grateful for all the expressions of affection and support, to all his family and friends, in these difficult times."

"May he rest in the love and peace he always transcended. He will remain forever in our memory," they wrote in the post.

Two days before his death, he posted a clip from a concert in Las Torres de Cotillas, Murcia, where he performed the song "Los Días De Gloria."

The song was first released in 2000 and includes lyrics that translate to "the glory days they flew away and I didn't realize it."

Following his death, his peers and fellow artists honored the late musician on social media.

Musician Alejandro Sanz wrote on Twitter, "I'm angry that you're gone but so happy that you've been here. Thanks for your music."

Artist Lucero wrote in a tribute to the late artist, "May heaven receive you singing and with the joy of your songs that remain in eternity and in our hearts. Light for you on this your journey."