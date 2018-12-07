Woman Linked to Offset's Sex Scandal Prior to Cardi B Split Says 'I Don't Know Him'

Leaked text messages appear to rope another woman into the scandal around Cardi B and Offset‘s breakup after a year of marriage — but she’s denying any and all involvement with the allegedly cheating rapper.

According to TMZ, an iMessage conversation between Offset, 26, and his supposed mistress Summer Bunni, 20, show he was interested in having a threesome with another rapper, Cuban Doll, 20. PEOPLE has not been able to authenticate the screenshots. When TMZ asked Doll about the situation in a video interview, she denied even knowing the Migos member.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: Offset’s Alleged Mistress Was in Cardi B’s Rap Rival Nicki Minaj’s ‘FEFE’ Music Video

“I don’t know him. I never even spoke to him. I’ve never had any conversations with him,” the artist said. “He wasn’t actually texting me. I’m just caught in the middle … the other girl, she has no name … It’s all based off [Summer Bunni] trying to get clout. That’s the only thing it is.”

Summer Bunni Summer Bunni/Instagram

She reiterated: “It’s a bunch of clout-chasing stuff, and my name’s caught in the middle of it … I never met him, never texted him, never accepted any type of agreements with him.”

Cuban Doll then added that while she used to be friends with Bunni, they haven’t been close for “a while.” She also said she wasn’t aware of the alleged text conversation about the ménage à trois until it was leaked and that she’s spoken to Cardi since. She insisted the Bronx native understands Cuban Doll had no part in an affair or any other inappropriate relationship with Offset.

RELATED: Cardi B ‘Looked Sad’ in First Appearance Since Split From Husband Offset, Says Onlooker

A representative for Offset did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on the cheating allegations.

Cardi B Splash News

After rumors started to circulate that Offset had an affair while Cardi was pregnant with their first and only child, Kulture Kiari, 5 months, Summer Bunni issued a tearful apology to TMZ about her role in the upcoming divorce.

“I have not messed with Offset since he’s had his baby,” she claimed in a video sent to the outlet. “I didn’t know how serious this marriage was. A lot of girls would just deal with this situation and just be like, ‘Yo, I’m the reason they’re getting a divorce.’”

“I feel ashamed,” continued Bunni, who appeared in a video with Cardi’s rap rival, Nicki Minaj, earlier this year. “It’s a lot, but just coming from me and to Cardi B and to our fans, to her family to her situation, these were never my intentions and I never wanted to break up a happy home.”

Although Summer Bunni said she hasn’t spoken to Cardi directly, she still wanted to clear the air about the type of person she is at heart.

Cardi B and Offset John Parra/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

RELATED: Woman Linked to Offset Issues Tearful Apology to Cardi B: ‘I Never Meant to Break Up a Happy Home’

“No, I have not spoken to Cardi B, but I would like to her know that I’m a very genuine person and I’m not here to break up her family or mess up what she has going on with her husband,” she said. “I’m very sorry that this has happened and I’m very sorry that I didn’t think about my worth as a young lady, and I just hope that she can overcome this.”

She finished, “I know that her and Offset do have love for each other — I can tell — so I just hope that with this she can just focus on her love for Offset.”

The model also took to Instagram after her alleged text messages with Offset were shared on social media.

Cardi B Splash News

“Goodmorning, a quick letter to the fans, followers and social media outlets,” she began. “During this last 48 hours, I haven’t enjoyed the social media frenzy. not only is it draining but humbling. I will always be woman enough to admit when I’m wrong, and in this situation I was. Seeing another woman’s pain does not bring me any joy, nor do I think it’s funny. I’ve always been for women supporting each other but in this situation, not only myself but others have failed. I separated myself from certain situations and people for a reason. This is not a letter for sympathy but acknowledgment to everyone whom as questions. Going into 2019 focused and dedicated to becoming a better me. Thank y’all – summer.”

Early Wednesday, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper revealed she and her husband were calling it quits through a since-deleted video on Instagram, in which she says they “grew out of love.”

RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B Says She and Husband Offset Are Not Together Anymore: ‘I Guess We Fell Out of Love

“So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby’s father for a hot minute now,” Cardi began.

“We are really good friends and we are really good business partners — you know he’s always somebody that I run to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other — but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.”

Cardi B Cardi B Instagram

RELATED: Cardi B Shares First Photo of Her Baby Kulture Hours After Announcing Split from Husband Offset

“It’s nobody’s fault I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore. It might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father,” Cardi concluded.

Though fans were hoping the breakup was fake news, a source confirmed to PEOPLE it’s the real deal, adding, “they have obviously had huge problems for a long time.”

“They’re still very close and really do care for one another,” the source further explained. “Their priority now is their daughter, and they plan to be solid co-parents.”