Cruel Intentions Musical Stars Sing 'Bittersweet Symphony' in First Look at New Cast Recording

Cruel Intentions will celebrate it’s 20th anniversary this March. And to celebrate, producers of Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical — the sly stage send-up of Roger Kumble’s 1999 teen classic that played a sold-out run in New York City earlier this year — have announced an official cast recording featuring its Off-Broadway company, PEOPLE can exclusively report.

Set for release on March 8, 2019, the album will feature a soundtrack of guilty pleasure pop hits from the last decade of the 20th century, all of which were used in the the hilarious show.

“Everybody loves me and twenty years later I intend to keep it that way, with the support of the exquisite Cruel Intentions musical and soundtrack,” original star Sarah Michelle Gellar said in a statement. “Not that I need support. I don’t, because I’m fabulous.”

PEOPLE also has the premiere a video of cast members Lauren Zakrin, Constantine Rousouli, Carrie St. Louis, Jessie Shelton, Alex Boniello, Brian Muller, Matthew Griffin, and Patricia Richardson collaborating on one of the film’s most iconic tunes, “Bittersweet Symphony” by The Verve.

That song, as well as Counting Crows’ “Colorblind” — another beloved tune from the film — will live on the cast recording alongside 90s’ hits like The Goo Goo Doll’s “Iris,” No Doubt’s “Just a Girl,” Ace of Base’s “The Sign,” Christina Aguilera’s “Genie in a Bottle,” ‘NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” and the Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way.”

Grammy-winning producer Stewart Lerman captured the dynamic arrangements from the Off-Broadway production, in his studio outside New York City in August.

Cruel Intentions: The ’90s Musical originally debuted in Los Angeles in 2015. The project was conceived by Lindsey Rosin with Kumble and Jordan Ross. In February 2017, the musical played a “pop-up” engagement at (le) Poisson Rouge before returning in November 2017 to play a successful twenty-one-week engagement at the downtown NYC nightspot before its final performance on April 8.

The show follows the plot of the film, which starred Ryan Phillippe as Sebastian — a sex-driven teen who, responding to a bet from his step-sister Kathryn (Gellar) — set out to deflower the new headmaster’s virginal daughter Annette (Reese Witherspoon) before the start of term. Selma Blair, Sean Patrick Thomas, Joshua Jackson, Tara Reid and Christine Baranski also starred in the movie.

Sarah Michelle Gellar in Cruel Intentions Melissa Moseley/Columbia/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

News of the cast recording comes as Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical plans a national tour.

Following its first performance in Schenectady, New York, on March 29, 2019, the national tour production will play cities including Providence, Chicago, Charlotte, Atlanta. The full list of tour dates can be found here.

“We are honored to celebrate this exciting anniversary and immortalize the NY cast’s voices with this album. And we could not be more excited to partner with ABKCO to release this cast recording,” producer Eva Price said in a statement. “Film and musical fans alike will be thrilled to listen to our amazing Off-Broadway company before seeing the show live at venues across the country. It will be ‘Happy Hunting’ across America in 2019!”

The complete track listing and preorder information for the album will be announced at a later date.