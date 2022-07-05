Crosby, Stills and Nash's Music Is Back on Spotify Months After Joe Rogan Boycott

Crosby, Stills and Nash have quietly put their music back on Spotify, months after removing it over concerns regarding misinformation being shared on Joe Rogan's podcast.

The "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes" singers will donate proceeds from streams of their music to COVID-19 charities for at least a month, PEOPLE confirms. Billboard was first to report the news.

The legendary trio of David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash split in 2015, but reunited in February to issue a joint statement that declared their concerns about having their catalog share the same platform as the "dangerous disinformation" being touted by Rogan.

Their announcement came shortly after former bandmate Neil Young did the same in January, giving Spotify an ultimatum to choose either his music or Rogan's podcast, which is the platform's top podcast.

"We support Neil and we agree with him that there is dangerous disinformation being aired on Spotify's Joe Rogan podcast," the statement read. "While we always value alternative points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences. Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don't want our music — or the music we made together — to be on the same platform."

Crosby, 80, later tweeted that he had not and would not "demand anything" from Spotify or from Rogan, but simply did not "want to be in the same market right next to some rotten fruit."

"There are people worse than Rogan …Tucker leaps to mind but there are many people selling outrage by lying …I despise all of them ….they know they are lying ,,, causing harm …but they do it anyway for bucks," he wrote. "I just don't want my music on there if he's on there so I'm taking mine off …that is not censorship."

Crosby, Stills and Nash were joined by other artists like Joni Mitchell and Nils Lofgren in removing their catalogs, and they are the first to return their music to the streaming platform.

Rogan, who has claimed he is not an anti-vaxxer, has discouraged vaccinations in young people and children, falsely claiming that mRNA vaccines are "gene therapy," and promoting off-label use of ivermectin to treat COVID, which the FDA has previously warned against.

Amid the criticism, Rogan said in an Instagram video that he would make more of an effort to "balance out" the controversial opinions on his show.