Crips Gang Won't Fight Late Nipsey Hussle's Family for Phrase Trademark: Report

The Crips are standing down on a possible legal fight and apologizing to the family of late rapper Nipsey Hussle, according to The Blast.

Crips LLC, described as a company representing the gang, told the site that they would be dropping a trademark petition for the phrase “The Marathon Continues,” made popular by Hussle (né Ermias Asghedom).

He was gunned down outside of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles in March. He was 33.

“There will absolutely be no trademark legal battle between their organization and Blacc Sam, brother of the late Nipsey Hussle,” the company told The Blast. Both they and Hussle’s brother had filed trademark applications after the rapper’s death.

(Hussle had been affiliated with the Crips and discussed growing up around gangs.)

The company’s statement noted that they will “support the wishes of Lauren London and the Asghedom family.”

London was Hussle’s longtime girlfriend and the two shared 2½-year-old son Kross.

“We realize that our actions may have been offensive and we have reached out to his family, respectively Nips sister, Samantha Smith,” Crips LLC told The Blast. “We are deeply sorry for any disruptions and melee that the trademark acquisition may have caused to his family, friends and fans.”

Image zoom Nipsey Hussle David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

In the wake of his death, Hussle has been honored by many, including his most recent celebration of life at the 2019 BET Awards.

The network’s annual awards presented a moving tribute that included a performance by Marsha Ambrosius, YG, John Legend and DJ Khaled before T.I. posthumously presented Hussle with the humanitarian award for his work in revitalizing his South L.A. neighborhood.

London accepted the award alongside the rapper’s family, including Kross and Hussle’s 10-year-old daughter, Emani Asghedom.

“I just want to thank you guys for all of the love and support,” London said. “The marathon continues again.”