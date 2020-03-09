Creed Frontman Scott Stapp Celebrates His Sobriety with Empowering New Song 'Survivor'

Former Creed frontman Scott Stapp is celebrating his sobriety the best way he knows how — through song.

Stapp, 46, announced that his empowering anthem “Survivor” from his 2019 LP The Space Between the Shadows will serve as the album’s next single.

The track, which aptly finds the rocker singing about being a survivor, gives listeners a deeper insight into the struggles that Stapp has overcome in recent years, including addiction and depression.

“I’ll never bow down, never own defeat / ‘Cause you messed with a fighter / I stand here baptized by the fire / A survivor” he croons on the track.

Scott Stapp

The Grammy winning musician’s road to sobriety kicked off in 2014 after issues with drugs and drinking, along with thoughts of suicide.

In 2016, the singer told PEOPLE how his wife Jaclyn, 39, and his four children helped him deal with his struggles.

Talking about his family, he shared how they have “been the only thing in my life that has given me purpose to fight the demons, and to keep going on.”

He added, “Without their love, and without these kids here, there were times when I just didn’t know whether to go on anymore.”

Stapp also debuted an inspiring PSA video from his recent trip to Ecuador with ChildFund International.

Set to his song “Wake Up Call,” the clip shows Stapp giving back and aiding those in need, while putting an emphasis on the good that comes from giving back to both those giving and to those receiving.

“ChildFund has created a network to give these kids a fighting chance of overcoming the reality they were born into,” Stapp shared in a statement. “Children in need don’t have to become victims of neglect.”

Stapp also announced the first dates of his upcoming The Survivor Tour, which is set to be an outing in support of his third solo studio album. The tour will kick off in Apopka, Florida in April before making stops in Cleveland, New Orleans and Houston among others.

Stapp and ChildFund have been partners since 2015 and the rocker will host ChildFund reps at each venue so that fans who are able to can sponsor a child for $36 a month.

“I have the unique opportunity while on tour to do two things I am extremely passionate about, Stapp tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Performing, and partnering with ChildFund to change the lives of children and families in need all over the world.”

Presale tickets for Live Nation venues begins Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. local. General ticket onsale begins March 13 at 10:00 a.m. local time on ScottStapp.com.