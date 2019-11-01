Crazy Town Members Left with ‘Cuts and Bruises’ After Moose Collision That Totaled Their Van

Crazy Town got into a scary accident in Canada this week, but fortunately none of the members sustained serious injuries.

On Thursday, the group, best known for their 2000 hit “Butterfly,” shared that they were “ok” after their van collided with a moose.

“Just got out of the emergency room, by the grace of god we are all ok just cuts and bruises. We hit a moose on route 17 in Ontario Canada 🇨🇦 last night,” read an Instagram post from the band, shared by frontman Seth Binzer (aka Shifty Shellshock).

Alongside the note, Binzer shared a photo of the van they had been driving at the time, which had a large dent in the hood and a completely smashed front window. Other images also showed Binzer and bandmates Elias Tannous and Roland Banks with bloodied faces and neck braces.

The crash took place just after midnight on Thursday, according to TMZ.

Following the accident, the band shared that they would continue with their tour — including a stop in Canada later that evening.

“We’ll see how swollen and injured we are in the morning to see if we can finish this thing,” Binzer said in an Instagram Story video taken after the crash, adding that he felt “so grateful to be alive.” The moose did not survive the crash and was “killed instantly.”

Later that day, the group also revisited the scene of the accident and said their van “did a 180” and “almost went over the edge [of the road].”

While the accident was scary, moose collisions are relatively common in Canada.

“I feel bad for the moose but this happens all the time?” Binzer asked a man who appeared to be helping the group in another Instagram Story post.

“This happens 3-4 times a week at least,” the man replied.

According to a study published in the Journal of American College of Surgeons earlier this year, moose-vehicle collisions were found to be 13 times as likely to result in death when compared to accidents involving deer.

Crazy Town

As the group continued on with their tour, Banks posted a photo of his injuries, which included the beginning of a black eye, a swollen lip, and some loose teeth.

“God speed,” he wrote in a hashtag, adding in two others: “angels protect me” and “the show must go on.”