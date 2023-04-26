Crazy Town Kicked Off Tour After Seth Binzer and Bobby Reeves Get into Fistfight — but Say 'It's All Good'

Reeves posted to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, revealing two swollen black eyes and saying, "Me and Shifty got in a little scuffle"

By
Published on April 26, 2023 04:25 PM
crazy town ; shifty shellshock and bobby reeves
Seth Binzer and Bobby Reeves. Photo: Getty; bobby reeves/Instagram

Crazy Town lead singer Seth "Shifty Shellshock" Binzer and guitarist Bobby Reeves say they're "all good" after getting into a fistfight after their show in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

As seen in a viral video, the band members got into a bloody fight on Saturday night. Per Billboard and TMZ, the fight reportedly began because Binzer, 48, didn't come onstage until the final song of the band's set, forcing Reeves to cover vocals.

The violent video, which was shared by a fan, shows Binzer punching and kicking Reeves as he lies on the floor attempting to block the blows.

Binzer also argues with Reeves about money he claims Reeves stole as he yells, "Who has it, who has it? You'll give me my money or you're never gonna f—ing… you're gonna steal my money? You robbed me!"

Reeves then tells Binzer he doesn't have his money and he makes violent threats against the singer's family and kids. The guitarist then punches Binzer in the face as they continue to fight and Binzer takes him down. The singer continued to tell him that he "loves him" but he just wants his money.

Reeves posted to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, per the outlets, where he revealed his two swollen black eyes and said, "Me and Shifty got in a little scuffle, but it's all good, we're brothers."

"No big deal," he added. "Love you Shifty too."

The band — who were on the road with Hed PE on the Nu Metal Madness Tour 2 — has yet to comment on the altercation.

Headliners Hed PE, however, announced Tuesday night that they decided to kick Crazy Town off the tour.

"Hed PE had to kick Crazy Town off the tour. We're not saints by any means and Hed PE has done some crazy s—, and I'm not passing judgment on Crazy Town, or Seth or anything like that. But whatever has gone on with us we've always tried to come with a good rock show," said lead singer Jared Gomes on Instagram.

"Because of what's going on with Seth and Crazy Town right now, Seth needs help. We can't just sit by while he's on the road battling demons to the death. He needs to get off the road and deal with that s—. So, you've seen the video. If it was just a fistfight between band members, maybe I could be the first one to kinda mediate or some s— like that."

He concluded, "But this is a lot deeper than that. It's a lot messier, so it's definitely sad for us you know. Because I consider Seth a homie, but [we] just couldn't keep it going. And Hed PE doesn't support the s— that's gone on and the s— that's been done or been said by Crazy Town."

Related Articles
Ja Rule, 50 Cent
Ja Rule Discusses Two Decades-Long Feud with 50 Cent: 'I Think Things Can Be Mended'
Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor Apologizes After Criticizing Teachers: I Was 'Careless with My Words'
From rep: Pittsburgh PA PNC Park Stadium Show Rockin the hometown crowd at PNC Park on the Stadium Tour August 12, 2022 Photo Credit: Morgan Nicholson Bret Michaels personal pix. Sent in by: Janna@bretmichaels.com
Bret Michaels on Turning 60 After Near-Fatal Health Struggles: 'I Still Got a Lot of Life to Live' (Exclusive)
Freddie Mercury's collection of personal items going up for auction by Sotheby's - Freddie Mercury's Crown and accompanying cloak
Freddie Mercury's Never-Before-Seen Personal Items to Be Auctioned
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Alev Aydin and Halsey attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)
Halsey and Boyfriend Alev Aydin Split, Are 'Planning to Co-Parent': Source
Musician Ed Sheeran arrives at federal court in New York, US, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Sheeran will have to convince a New York federal jury that his 2014 hit song "Thinking Out Loud" didn't copy from Marvin Gaye's classic soul groove "Let's Get It On," the latest trial in an increasingly litigious music industry. Photographer: Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Ed Sheeran Takes the Stand in Copyright Case as He's Grilled About 'Let's Get It On' and 'Thinking Out Loud'
AJ McLean attends Songs For Tomorrow: A Benefit Concert in support of On Our Sleeves, The Movement for Children's Mental Health at Heart Weho on January 18, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.
AJ McLean Says He and Estranged Wife Rochelle Are in 'Therapy' as He Deals with His 'Demons'
Lucinda Williams Memoir
Lucinda Williams Explains Why She Chose to Never Have Kids in New Memoir: 'A Burden, Not a Joy' (Exclusive)
Katy Perry; Colin Stough; Luke Bryan
Katy Perry and Luke Bryan Rave Over 'American Idol''s Colin Stough: 'He's the Brad Pitt of Country'
Harry Belafonte
Harry Belafonte Remembered by John Legend, Jamie Lee Curtis, Bernice King and More After His Death
Harry Belafonte
Harry Belafonte, Musician and Activist Who Brought Calypso Music to the World, Dead at 96
Missy Elliott
Missy Elliott Says Witnessing Mom's Past 'Abusive Relationship' Inspired Her to 'Make It' in Music
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at NRG Stadium on April 21, 2023 in Houston, Texas.
Taylor Swift Reveals She Fell and Cut Her Hand at Houston Eras Tour Show After Fans Notice Injury
AMERICAN IDOL "607 (Hollywood Week Part #2)" - Hollywood Week continues as contestants form dynamic duos and hit the Hollywood stage for the Duets Challenge. Platinum Ticket winners handpick their duet partners and rejoin the competition in hopes of making it through to the next round. MONDAY, APRIL 3 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images) KATY PERRY; AMERICAN IDOL – “612 (Top 20)” - America’s first votes for the Top 20 are revealed as contestants perform again to stay in the Top 12. GRAMMY® Award-winning Motown legend Smokey Robinson plus “Idol” season 20 winner and runner-up Noah Thompson and HunterGirl will also take the stage. SUNDAY, APRIL 23 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) WÉ ANI
Katy Perry's 'Rude' Reaction After Contestant Wé Ani's Performance Sets Off 'American Idol' Fans
Carpool Karaoke with Adele on The Late Late Show with James Corden.
Adele and James Corden Cry — and Sing! — Together in Emotional Final Carpool Karaoke Episode
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Were 'Friendly' for 'Months' Before Coachella Kiss: Source
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello 'Seem Very Happy to Be Reconnected' After Coachella Kiss: Source (Exclusive)