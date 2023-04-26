Crazy Town lead singer Seth "Shifty Shellshock" Binzer and guitarist Bobby Reeves say they're "all good" after getting into a fistfight after their show in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

As seen in a viral video, the band members got into a bloody fight on Saturday night. Per Billboard and TMZ, the fight reportedly began because Binzer, 48, didn't come onstage until the final song of the band's set, forcing Reeves to cover vocals.

The violent video, which was shared by a fan, shows Binzer punching and kicking Reeves as he lies on the floor attempting to block the blows.

Binzer also argues with Reeves about money he claims Reeves stole as he yells, "Who has it, who has it? You'll give me my money or you're never gonna f—ing… you're gonna steal my money? You robbed me!"

Reeves then tells Binzer he doesn't have his money and he makes violent threats against the singer's family and kids. The guitarist then punches Binzer in the face as they continue to fight and Binzer takes him down. The singer continued to tell him that he "loves him" but he just wants his money.

Reeves posted to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, per the outlets, where he revealed his two swollen black eyes and said, "Me and Shifty got in a little scuffle, but it's all good, we're brothers."

"No big deal," he added. "Love you Shifty too."

The band — who were on the road with Hed PE on the Nu Metal Madness Tour 2 — has yet to comment on the altercation.

Headliners Hed PE, however, announced Tuesday night that they decided to kick Crazy Town off the tour.

"Hed PE had to kick Crazy Town off the tour. We're not saints by any means and Hed PE has done some crazy s—, and I'm not passing judgment on Crazy Town, or Seth or anything like that. But whatever has gone on with us we've always tried to come with a good rock show," said lead singer Jared Gomes on Instagram.

"Because of what's going on with Seth and Crazy Town right now, Seth needs help. We can't just sit by while he's on the road battling demons to the death. He needs to get off the road and deal with that s—. So, you've seen the video. If it was just a fistfight between band members, maybe I could be the first one to kinda mediate or some s— like that."

He concluded, "But this is a lot deeper than that. It's a lot messier, so it's definitely sad for us you know. Because I consider Seth a homie, but [we] just couldn't keep it going. And Hed PE doesn't support the s— that's gone on and the s— that's been done or been said by Crazy Town."