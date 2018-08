Seemingly burying the hatchet, Taylor Swift presented Kanye West with the 2015 Video Vanguard Award. Of course, the 2009 incident was mentioned, but it was all in good fun, as Swift said that West has had “one of the greatest careers of all time!”

West then gave a buzzy acceptance speech in which he sort of apologized to Swift, dropped some sweet anecdotes about his daughter North and admitted to smoking pot pre-show. Highlight of the night.