Courtney Stodden Releases New Single 'Me Too' Reflecting on Her Experiences with Sexual Assault

Courtney Stodden has released a new single inspired by her personal experiences with sexual assault and her journey of recovery.

The singer, 23, shared the news on Twitter Tuesday writing, “#metoo single now available on iTunes and Spotify! http://bit.ly/loveember .”

She added, “It’s an honest look at my own personal experiences with sexual assault at such a young age. I have a voice. And so do you! Comment #metoo if you’ve shared a similar experience bc misogyny is out of style.”

In her lyrics, the former Celebrity Big Brother star opened up about her past experiences, singing, “There’s no escaping uneasy energy/Misyogny is out of style/There’s been a breakthrough/Now all I wear is a smile/We’re stronger than they ever knew.”

“Me too/Me too/Me too/Me too/Only caring about himself/Intimidation will work well/I was left overpowered.”

#metoo single now available on iTunes and Spotify! https://t.co/MqLebGfT0K It’s an honest look at my own personal experiences with sexual assault at such a young age. I have a voice. And so do you! Comment #metoo if you’ve shared a similar experience bc misogyny is out of style pic.twitter.com/hoQ4vgfPAZ — Ember (@CourtneyStodden) June 12, 2018

In March, Stodden revealed she had been sexually abused twice during the time she was separated from her husband Doug Hutchison.

She spoke about the incidents while on the Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro and discussing the #MeToo movement. Stodden was asked if she had any personal #MeToo experiences relating to power and sex.

RELATED: Courtney Stodden Says She Was Sexually Abused Twice During Separation from Doug Hutchison

“Both — both power and sex,” she said. “It’s just like all the other women’s stories.”

Courtney Stodden

Stodden said she never told Hutchison about her experiences, both of which happened during the time they were separated.

RELATED VIDEO: Courtney Stodden On How Dating & Paparazzi Cause More Tension In Her Split From Husband

“At that age — I was only 19 when my first experience happened,” she said. “I didn’t really think it was wrong, which is the crazy part. I felt like, ‘Okay, well that’s how sex is.’ ”

“You know, I only had sex with one man before that — that was Doug,” she continued. “So gentle, not to get explicit. But I was like, ‘Okay, well maybe that’s just a rough way of going on a date.’ I really didn’t realize it was sexual abuse until I started hearing these women talking. It wasn’t until #MeToo started that I was like, ‘Wow, maybe that wasn’t okay.”

“It’s really a sad thing, but it happens all the time,” she added. “But I am definitely happy that anybody who is a victim of #MeToo is getting heard.”

Stodden, then 16, and Hutchison, then 51, wed in 2011. They briefly parted ways in 2013 but reunited nine months later. The two ultimately called it quits in 2016; Stodden officially filed for divorce in March.