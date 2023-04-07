Courtney Love Pens Tribute to Kurt Cobain on 29th Anniversary of His Death: 'Miss Him Deeply'

Courtney Love is remembering her late husband Kurt Cobain on the 29th anniversary of his death.

Love, 58, shared a black-and-white image on Instagram Thursday, which shows Kurt's hands clasped together. The photograph was captured by R.E.M singer Michael Stipe.

"I love beautiful hands, it's the first thing I look at in another. I love that the only photograph of Kurt that @michaelstipe took, despite being a lover of all sorts of beauty ... Michael saw these hands," the Hole musician began the caption of her post.

Detailing that the shot of her "twin flame" remains "one of the only images (or sounds/ tastes etc) that makes me miss him deeply," Love continued, "He chanted with me & often, & truly was moved by our Buddhist practice. Thus, I know he's in an enlightened place, more so, than we here in mappo are."

"Dear Kurt D. C. 🙏🪷 i & we love & miss you," the mother of one concluded.

Kurt is known for Nirvana's best-selling albums Nevermind and In Utero, as well as songs such as "Smells Like Teen Spirit," "Come as You Are" and "Lithium." The '90s rocker sold millions of albums with the group and helped popularize the Pacific Northwest's grunge scene.

Love and Kurt were married from 1992 until his death by suicide on April 5, 1994, at age 27. The couple had one child together, daughter Frances Bean, who was born in August 1992.

Frances, 30, alluded to her late father in a since-expired Instagram Story post, Rolling Stone reported.

Sharing the quote, "Life is like a wave crashing upon the shore & death is like the wave returning back to the ocean, back to its most natural state," Kurt's only child said, "I forget exactly where I heard this quote but hearing it makes loss seem less scary and more like a return to the collective consciousness of loving awareness. Free from pain or human worry. Death serves a purpose. It is what makes life so precious, in the same way pain is purposeful because we wouldn't know joy without it."

She added, "Every day I aim to have gratitude for everything that surrounds this life including loss. It's the ultimate teacher. Hold the people you love a little more tightly and a little bit closer for me today."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.