Courtney Love Pens Tribute to Kurt Cobain on 29th Anniversary of His Death: 'Miss Him Deeply'

The Nirvana rocker died by suicide at age 27 in April 1994

By Brandon Livesay
Published on April 7, 2023 09:09 AM
Kurt Cobain, Courtney Love and baby Frances Bean attending the 1993 MTV Music Video Awards
Photo: Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

Courtney Love is remembering her late husband Kurt Cobain on the 29th anniversary of his death.

Love, 58, shared a black-and-white image on Instagram Thursday, which shows Kurt's hands clasped together. The photograph was captured by R.E.M singer Michael Stipe.

"I love beautiful hands, it's the first thing I look at in another. I love that the only photograph of Kurt that @michaelstipe took, despite being a lover of all sorts of beauty ... Michael saw these hands," the Hole musician began the caption of her post.

Detailing that the shot of her "twin flame" remains "one of the only images (or sounds/ tastes etc) that makes me miss him deeply," Love continued, "He chanted with me & often, & truly was moved by our Buddhist practice. Thus, I know he's in an enlightened place, more so, than we here in mappo are."

"Dear Kurt D. C. 🙏🪷 i & we love & miss you," the mother of one concluded.

Kurt is known for Nirvana's best-selling albums Nevermind and In Utero, as well as songs such as "Smells Like Teen Spirit," "Come as You Are" and "Lithium." The '90s rocker sold millions of albums with the group and helped popularize the Pacific Northwest's grunge scene.

Love and Kurt were married from 1992 until his death by suicide on April 5, 1994, at age 27. The couple had one child together, daughter Frances Bean, who was born in August 1992.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Frances, 30, alluded to her late father in a since-expired Instagram Story post, Rolling Stone reported.

Sharing the quote, "Life is like a wave crashing upon the shore & death is like the wave returning back to the ocean, back to its most natural state," Kurt's only child said, "I forget exactly where I heard this quote but hearing it makes loss seem less scary and more like a return to the collective consciousness of loving awareness. Free from pain or human worry. Death serves a purpose. It is what makes life so precious, in the same way pain is purposeful because we wouldn't know joy without it."

She added, "Every day I aim to have gratitude for everything that surrounds this life including loss. It's the ultimate teacher. Hold the people you love a little more tightly and a little bit closer for me today."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

Related Articles
Lauren London (L) and Nipsey Hussle attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Lauren London Remembers Nipsey Hussle on the 4th Anniversary of His Death: 'Nothing Was Ever the Same'
Sharon Stone and her late brother Patrick
Sharon Stone Shares Tribute to Her Late Brother 2 Months After His Death: 'Thinking of My Bro'
Kayleigh Scott, Trans Flight Attendant Featured in United Ad Dies by Suicide
Kayleigh Scott, Transgender Flight Attendant and Activist Found Dead, Was a 'Bright Light,' Mom Says
Flat River Band
Flat River Band Releases New Single 'Wings of a White Dove' Inspired in Part by Naomi Judd (Exclusive)
jar-jar-binks
Jar Jar Binks Actor Ahmed Best Returns to 'Star Wars' in 'Mandalorian' Episode Years After Death Threats
Ed Sheeran Rolling Stone
Ed Sheeran Began Therapy After Wife Noticed Suicidal Thoughts: 'I Felt Like I Didn't Want to Live'
Ed Sheeran Rolling Stone
Ed Sheeran Recalls Mental Health Struggles After His Wife Discovered a Tumor at 6 Months Pregnant
Jeffrey Vandergrift’s Wife Natasha Yi Speaks Out After Radio Host’s Death
Radio Host Jeffrey Vandergrift's Wife Speaks Out After His Death: 'The Love Of My Life Is Gone'
San Francisco Radio Host Jeffrey Vandergrift Missing
San Francisco Radio Host Jeffrey Vandergrift Found Dead a Month After He Went Missing
Kayleigh Scott, Trans Flight Attendant Featured in United Ad Dies by Suicide
Flight Attendant Who Shared Her Transition Journey in United Video Dead After Posting Emotional Final Message
Jeff Thomas
Model and Influencer Jeff Thomas Dead at 35: 'Rest in Love'
Kurt Cobain, Courtney Love, Lana Del Rey
Courtney Love Says Kurt Cobain and Lana Del Rey Are the Only 'True Musical Geniuses I've Ever Known'
Allison Holker and Stephen Boss
Allison Holker Thanks Fans for 'Hope and Inspiration' After Death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 23: Songwriter Kyle Jacobs visits AOL Build to discuss "I Love Kellie Pickler" at AOL HQ on August 23, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic)
Kyle Jacobs, Husband of Kellie Pickler, Celebrated Major Career Win Day Before Apparent Suicide
Regina King and her son, Ian Alexander
Regina King Honors Late Son Ian Alexander Jr., 1 Year After His Death: 'My Guiding Light'
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 26: Country music songwriter/vocalist Kyle Jacobs (L) and country musician/TV personality Kellie Pickler visit SiriusXM Studio on October 26, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
Kellie Pickler's Husband Kyle Jacobs Dead After Apparent Suicide at Age 49