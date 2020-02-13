Courtney Love Reveals She’s Been Sober for 18 Months: 'That's Pretty Wild'

Courtney Love got candid about her struggles with alcohol Wednesday while accepting an honor at the 2020 NME Awards.

The “Celebrity Skin” singer took home the Icon Award during the show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton, and used her acceptance speech as an opportunity to share that she has been sober for over a year.

“I didn’t prepare any speech, sorry I didn’t mean to be disrespectful,” the 55-year-old began as she picked up the award.

“I woke up this morning and I asked a friend like ‘Is it the 11th?’ because also today, the honor of picking up this wonderful f—k you thing [the award is shaped like a middle finger] … I also have 18 months sober today,” she revealed.

She added in awe, “I can’t believe that. That’s pretty wild. Thank you so much I’m very honored.”

The singer — who was married to the late Kurt Cobain — dressed chic for the event, wearing a mid-length sheer maroon dress with an overlay of velvet flowers.

RELATED: Courtney Love Remembers Late Husband Kurt Cobain’s ‘Beautiful’ Face on His 52nd Birthday

Image zoom David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The star also shared a sentimental post to Instagram, thanking everyone for her honor and looking back at different stages in her career.

The photos included shots of Love singing on the stage, posing for close-ups and an old image of the artist laying with her late husband.

RELATED: Courtney Love Owes the IRS $560,000 in Unpaid Taxes Just 3 Months After Settling Old Bills

“Looked with my team through images of my life – for the NME awards. tragic ,weird, beautiful, wild, amazing, crazy,” she captioned the gallery.

“None of it small, (until it got small.) F—k small. what an honor to have worked with and loved some of the geniuses I have, and what an honor that they’ve worked with and loved me. #icon , yeah baby, I’ll take it. It’s cute,” she added.

On April 5, 1994, Love’s late husband Cobain died by suicide at his Seattle home after a lengthy battle with drugs and depression. He was 27 years old.

He left a note, which read in part, “Please keep going Courtney for Frances,” referring to the couple’s then 1½-year-old daughter Frances Bean. “For her life will be so much happier without me. I love you. I love you.”