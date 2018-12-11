Courtney Love has been granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-manager Sam Lutfi, PEOPLE confirms.

The Hole frontwoman’s request was approved by a judge on Tuesday after she had filed documents claiming that Lutfi has been harassing her and her family via emails, texts and phone calls, according to TMZ. Love, 54, also claimed that Lutfi, 44, has been demanding money he believes he’s owed for his services.

“The escalating verbal harassment and threats of Sam Lutfi left no choice for Courtney and her family but to seek protection,” a representative for Love told PEOPLE in a statement. “The Cobains are grateful for the anti-harassment order issued by the Los Angeles Superior Court against Mr. Lutfi and the powers it provides law enforcement to assure that Mr. Lutfi terminates all contact with the family.”

Lutfi did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Frances Bean Cobain and Courtney Love

According to The Blast, Lutfi has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from Love, Frances Bean Cobain, Love’s 26-year-old daughter with late husband Kurt Cobain, and Love’s sister Jaimee.

Love broke ties with Lutfi after they were both sued by her daughter’s ex-husband, Isaiah Silva, in May for allegedly orchestrating a break-in at his house and trying to steal Cobain’s famous MTV Unplugged guitar, which is currently in Silva’s possession.

Also named in the suit is 13 Reasons Why actor Ross Butler, John Nazarian — a private investigator — and musician Michael Schenk, among others. Silva alleged the group also engaged in burglary, robbery, sexual battery, kidnapping, attempted murder, criminal threats, false imprisonment, extortion, stalking, intentional infliction of emotional distress and trespass.

Silva got to keep the 1959 Martin guitar that the Nirvana frontman played in 1993 as part of his divorce settlement with Bean Cobain in May. Cobain died of suicide a year after the performance.

Kurt Cobain during 1993's MTV Unplugged performance

Lutfi is also known for serving as Britney Spears’ manager during the mid-2000s, most notably when the pop star had her infamous meltdown and when she was hospitalized several times. Lutfi and Spears later engaged in a three-year legal battle after Lutfi sued Spears for unpaid wages, her father, Jamie Spears, for allegedly punching him, and her mother, Lynne Spears, for reportedly defaming him in her 2008 book.

In November 2012, a judge dismissed Lufti’s case.