Courtney Love Honors Kurt Cobain on What Would've Been His 54th Birthday: 'Beautiful Boy'

Courtney Love is paying tribute to her late husband Kurt Cobain on what would have been his 54th birthday.

On Saturday, Love, 56, marked the day on Instagram by sharing a black-and-white photo, taken by Mark Seliger, of the late Nirvana frontman, whom she was married to from 1992 until his death in 1994.

"Happy birthday beautiful boy," Love captioned her post, before including a quote from the liner notes of Nirvana's 1992 compilation album Incesticide.

"'At this point I have a request for our fans. If any of you hate homosexuals, people of a different color, or women, please, do this one favor for us -leave us the f--- alone! Don't come to our shows and don't buy our records' KC liner notes 'Incesticide' 1993," she wrote.

On April 5, 1994, Cobain died by suicide at his Seattle home after a lengthy battle with drugs and depression. He was 27 years old.

He left a note, which read in part, "Please keep going Courtney for Frances," referring to the couple's then-1½-year-old daughter Frances Bean. "For her life will be so much happier without me. I love you. I love you," he wrote.

Love has had a complicated relationship with Frances, now 28, over the years. Back in 2019, Frances said that while the mother-daughter pair have had their ups and downs, they had recently entered a new chapter in their relationship.

"When my mom is on a right and healthy path, she is one of the most fulfilling, beautiful, intelligent and kind people I ever met," Frances said at the time. "The thing with somebody who is as smart as she is is that she doesn't know how to sit with herself. Because she's so deeply empathetic and so intelligent that when she has to just sit inside her skin, she doesn't know how to handle that. So she's highly self-destructive because she doesn't know what to do with all that information and feeling."

"She's a really good person," Frances added of her mother. "This is what I like to call the era of balance, and I hope that we're bringing in the era of balance."

Like Cobain, Love has struggled with addiction. Last February, she revealed she's 18 months sober while accepting the Icon Award at the 2020 NME Awards.

"I woke up this morning and I asked a friend like 'Is it the 11th?' because also today, the honor of picking up this wonderful f— you thing [the award is shaped like a middle finger] … I also have 18 months sober today," she said during her speech.