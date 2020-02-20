Courtney Love and Frances Bean Honor Kurt Cobain on What Would Have Been His 53rd Birthday

Gone, but never forgotten.

On Thursday, marking what would have been Kurt Cobain’s 53rd birthday, former wife Courtney Love and their daughter Frances Bean Cobain honored the late Nirvana frontman.

Love, 55, who was married to the musician from 1992 until his death in 1994, paid tribute by sharing a photo of Cobain holding a guitar, choosing to share the social media post without a caption.

Meanwhile Frances, 27, honored her father by sharing a photo of him holding her in his arms as a child, adorning the image with a dove emoji and a green heart.

On April 5, 1994, Cobain died by suicide at his Seattle home after a lengthy battle with drugs and depression. He was 27 years old.

Image zoom Kurt Cobain, Frances Bean Cobain and Courtney Love Getty; Shutterstock

Back in 2019, Frances revealed that she feels “guilt” over inheriting her father’s estate because she “didn’t earn it.”

“It’s almost like this big, giant loan that I’ll never get rid of,” Frances said on an episode of the RuPaul: What’s the Tee? podcast. “I have an almost foreign relationship to it or guilt because it feels like money from somebody that I’ve never met, let alone earned myself.”

Frances, who was not yet 2 when her father died, went on to share that while she and her mother have had their ups and downs over the years, they had recently entered a new chapter in their relationship.

“When my mom is on a right and healthy path, she is one of the most fulfilling, beautiful, intelligent and kind people I ever met,” Frances said. “The thing with somebody who is as smart as she is is that she doesn’t know how to sit with herself. Because she’s so deeply empathetic and so intelligent that when she has to just sit inside her skin, she doesn’t know how to handle that. So she’s highly self-destructive because she doesn’t know what to do with all that information and feeling.”

“She’s a really good person,” Frances added. “This is what I like to call the era of balance, and I hope that we’re bringing in the era of balance.”

Image zoom Courtney Love, Frances Bean Cobain and Kurt Cobain Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Over the years, Frances has also continued to uphold her father’s legacy through visual arts and music, marking the 24th anniversary of his death by sharing a snippet of a new song.

“I would hope that he would be proud of the human being I am even if he didn’t like the art I am putting out,” she said at the time, when asked what her father would think of her foray into songwriting. “That’s all I would ask of anyone in my life.”