Courteney Cox and Her Daughter Coco, 15, Team Up for Beautiful Cover of Demi Lovato's 'Anyone'

Image zoom Courteney Cox/Instagram

Coco Arquette has some killer vocals!

On Saturday, Courteney Cox shared a video of her 15-year-old daughter singing Demi Lovato‘s new ballad “Anyone” while the proud mom supported her on the piano.

“When you have a teenager you barely get to see them. So much negotiating. Coco traded me one song if I let her go to a party. I took it,” the Friends alum, 45, joked on Instagram alongside the video of her daughter.

Several famous friends and fans responded to the video, praising Coco and calling her “talented.” Actress Sarah Hyland dropped a series of sobbing emojis, while Laura Dern commented, “GORGEOUS Coco.”

RELATED: Coco Arquette, 15, Dances with Mom Courteney Cox — and Friends Fans Compare It to ‘the Routine’

Earlier this year, the mother-daughter duo showcased their dancing skills as well when Cox joined Coco in one of her TikTok videos.

The pair did a synchronized dance to a popular hip-hop song on the platform, and Cox later uploaded the video to her Instagram as well. “Wanna see your child lose their patience? Do a TikTok with them,” she wrote, adding the hashtag “#familyaerobics.”

Their talent caught the attention of Cox’s celeb friends then as well, with Allison Janey commenting “Yes please” on the post. Meanwhile, Erin Foster wrote, “Whoa you’re good at this.”

Cox’s moves in the video also reminded some Friends fans of the season 6 episode in which her character Monica and brother Ross (David Schwimmer) perform a choreographed dance from their younger years, known as “The Routine,” on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

RELATED: Courtney Cox Jokes ‘Times Have Changed’ Since Her & Daughter Coco’s First Dances in Comparison Photo

Coco recently reached a milestone moment, attending her first school formal. Her mom marked the occasion with a side-by-side post showing a throwback photo from her own first dance.

“Our first formals!” Cox captioned the post, before joking about how different the two images are. “I’m not saying times have changed but, someone is a little more ‘formal’ than someone else. Obviously it was a little chillier in Alabama. #simplicitypatterns.”

In the photo, Cox wears a black turtleneck under a casual-looking white belted dress, compared to Coco’s more contemporary look: a red dress with a matching cherry necklace.

Cox shares Coco with her ex-husband David Arquette. The Golden Globe nominee and the actor, 48, filed for divorce in 2012 following 13 years of marriage. She has been dating Snow Patrol rocker Johnny McDaid since 2014.