Courteney Cox Hits Springsteen Show — Look Back at Her Starring Turn in His '80s Music Video

Courteney Cox may have done some dancing in the dark on Tuesday night!

The 54-year-old Friends alum recently was spotted attending Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway show (aptly named Springsteen on Broadway) — an extra special performance for the actress because she starred in his music video for “Dancing in the Dark” more than three decades ago.

Filmed in St. Paul, Minnesota, the video features a real Springsteen concert, and at the end of it, The Boss pulls a woman — Cox — on stage, according to the midwest newspaper the Star Tribune. Allegedly, Springsteen thought she was just a regular concertgoer, but director Brian DePalma had actually flown her in from New York City.

To reunite with the musician who kicked off her career, the mother of one wore black patterned slacks, a gray sweater, and black pointed heels. She accessorized with a pink purse and black-rimmed glasses.

For her big debut, she looked distinctly more ’80s, wearing cuffed blue jeans, white sneakers and a Springsteen t-shirt with the sleeves cut off. At the time, she also had a pixie cut.

Within a decade of the “Dancing in the Dark” video’s release, Cox had taken on her defining role as Monica Geller on Friends. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE earlier this week, the former Cougar Town star spoke about how eager she is to reunite with costars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.

“People ask us all the time, ‘Will we ever do a remake?’ That was a story about these group of people that are friends in their 30s who are finding themselves. I don’t know if there’s a way to redo it,” Cox said at the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon in New York on Monday.

“I just don’t see it happening. Even though I would do anything to be in a room with all of those people acting and having a great time. But I don’t see it happening,” she added.

Cox also opened up to PEOPLE this year about her relationship with her daughter Coco, 13: “She’s taught me patience.”

“Probably one of the biggest things she’s taught me is to not take things personally, because really it’s not about us. Whatever moods that she goes through where things happen, I’m the safest place to be able to take it out on. It’s never about me, unless it’s actually about me.”

Continued Cox, “But it’s really not about me, and I think that’s something in life that we can learn. Whatever happens, it’s on our own experiences, not usually about the other person.”