'Hardcore Swiftie' Bride Gets Married During Taylor Swift Concert: 'I'm Never Normal, I'm Always Dramatic'

It's a "Love Story," baby, and they said "I do"!

René Hurtado and Max Bochman got married at the ultimate venue (as far as Swifties are concerned) — smack dab in the middle of a Taylor Swift concert.

"Anyone who knows me is not surprised that I wanted to do this," Hurtado said in a series of TikTok posts, as she recapped her very special nuptials on night two of the opening tour dates in Glendale, Arizona last weekend. "I'm never normal, I'm always dramatic."

The couple planned for months in advance of their big day, she said, beginning with landing front-row floor seats to the concert.

And even though her fiancé Bochman says he doesn't like attention, he agreed to get married amid the crowd at the show for his bride-to-be.

"As someone who is like hardcore Swiftie — I've been a Swiftie since debut — he knows how important Taylor is to me," she said on Tik Tok. "So he was like, yeah, let's do it."

For the unique nuptials, the bride wore a sleeveless dress with cutouts and a veil from Anthropologie, while Bochman's tux was from Indochino.

Hurtado's best friend flew in from Dallas to officiate at the ceremony — which happened midway through the concert — while a group of other friends also in attendance served as witnesses to the special moment.

"We always knew that we wanted to get married before our wedding," she said. "It then escalated into 'Why not get married at the concert?'" she recalled in her recap.

A POV video featuring clips of the ceremony currently has in excess of 6.4 million views.

But that's not to say the couple's first wedding will be their only one. Hurtado clarified that she wanted to have a legal ceremony before their traditional wedding so that she could handle the hurdles of newlywed mundanities, like changing her name for her passport.

"So sorry to disappoint anyone who gave me so much credit, and was like, 'She's a genius this is way cheaper than a wedding,'" she said. "I'm so sorry, I'm still having a wedding."

Swift's Eras Tour continues Friday in Las Vegas.