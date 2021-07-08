"It didn't last very long, but she's a nice girl,” Counting Crows singer Adam Duritz said of his brief romance with Jennifer Aniston

Counting Crows' Adam Duritz on How He Started Dating Jennifer Aniston: 'I Honestly Had No Idea Who She Was'

Adam Duritz and Jennifer Aniston go way back.



The Counting Crows singer, 56, recently reflected on his 1995 romance with the Friends alum, 52 — which can be traced back to meeting at '90s Hollywood hotspot The Viper Room.



"A bunch of my friends lied to me and told me she had a crush on me," he said in Entertainment Tonight's sneak peek of VICE TV's Dark Side of the '90s. "Those same friends lied to her and told her I had a crush on her."



Although Friends had already premiered at the time, Duritz said he "had never seen" the show and "honestly had no idea who she was."

"She was really nice, really funny, really pretty, those were pretty good requirements for me and also she liked me," he recalled, adding of their relationship, "It didn't last very long, but she's a nice girl."

During the Friends reunion special earlier this year, Aniston and costar David Schwimmer admitted that although they did have a secret offscreen crush, they never acted on it as the timing was never right.

"We were in relationships and it was always never the right time and it wouldn't have worked," she said last month while chatting on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show.

"The beauty of that was that whatever feelings we had we just literally channeled everything into Ross and Rachel and I think that's maybe why it resonated the way it did," she added. "But no, we never, on my life [got together]."

Jennifer Aniston 'Didn't Understand the Level of Anxiety' Costar Matthew Perry Felt Filming Friends

Aniston — who was previously married to actors Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux — recently told PEOPLE that while she's not looking to get married again, she would love to find a "fantastic partner."

"It's not on my radar. I'm interested in finding a fantastic partner and just living an enjoyable life and having fun with one another. That's all we should hope for," she said. "It doesn't have to be etched in stone in legal documents."

The Morning Show actress also shared that she's "in a really peaceful place" with her life.