Rising Pop Singer Corook Questions the Existence of 'True Love' on New Single 'Realistic'

"'Realistic' is a love song about questioning my place in 'true love,' as I haven't seen it myself," Corook tells PEOPLE alongside the exclusive premiere of the song's music video

By
Published on December 6, 2022 12:00 PM

Corook isn't quite sure what the meaning of "true love" is.

The rising pop singer-songwriter, 27, ponders the idea on her latest single, the soft and vulnerable "Realistic." On Tuesday, she released the song's DIY music video, featuring stop-motion clips of colorful artwork and shots of Corook strolling around picturesque locations, and PEOPLE has the clip's exclusive premiere.

"'Realistic' is a love song about questioning my place in 'true love,' as I haven't seen it myself," the Nashville-based musician, whose real name is Corinne Savage, tells PEOPLE. "My parents are divorced, and every love story I've ever heard feels sappy and exaggerated. I wanted this video to represent the questioning in the song by questioning reality itself."

Corook. Courtesy Atlantic Records

The moody track sees the musician expressing pause while entering a new relationship, knowing all too well that it could end at any moment. "I could say forever, but that s--- sounds crazy / 'Cause I'm not psychic even if you date me," she sings in its chorus. "There's things that just happen, a chance that we'll lose it / I won't be possessive, I won't hold you to it / Maybe I'm a skeptic or maybe I'm realistic."

Further explaining the video's concept, Corook continues, "It flows in and out of drawings to real people. It is my commitment to finding true love in the truest way possible, somewhere in the grey area. Maybe I'm a skeptic or maybe I'm realistic."

"Realistic" was released last month, and the guitar ballad arrived amid a busy 2022 for the Berklee graduate, who debuted earlier this year and has since dropped an EP titled Achoo! as well as several singles.

Corook. Courtesy Atlantic Records

Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this year, Corook described her music as "2000's Gwen Stefani does acid and decides to write a Broadway musical about the Beatles starring Timbaland."

Growing up, she said at the time, the artist's interest in music stemmed from a childhood memory watching live music.

"My dad let me watch this Live DVD of Linkin Park, and it was my first time ever seeing live music, if you count watching it on TV. I immediately started planning what my band would be," she says. "I had a notepad and wrote down which of my friends would be in the band and what instruments they would play. I was completely enthralled."

"Realistic" is available to stream and purchase.

