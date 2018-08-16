Corinne Foxx Tackles Mental Health Issues in Dia's Music Video for Cover of 'Happy Together'

Nicole Sands
August 16, 2018 11:47 AM
Corinne Foxx is putting her passions to work in Dia’s new music video.

The former Miss Golden Globe and daughter of actor Jamie Foxx explores struggles with anxiety and depression in the singer’s music video for her cover of the Turtles’ song “Happy Together” off of her upcoming EP Lollipop.

As a spokesperson for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Foxx, 24, hopes to shed light on the importance of seeking help for mental health, especially as the national suicide rate hits a historic high.

“Being an advocate for mental health is one of my most important passions,” Foxx tells PEOPLE exclusively about the inspiration behind Dia’s video. “I’m always interested in projects that speak to the complexities of mental illness.”

In the video, one woman’s broken self-image is symbolized through broken mirrors, shifting moods and surreal overlays, as her relationship to her mental health switches between a dreamy Topanga Canyon landscape and an abandoned home.

Dia
Rebecca Mizrahi

“This video is especially exciting for me because I get to mix my creative work and my philanthropic work,” she adds about the video, which was directed by Koury Angelo, edited by Chris Gibson and styled by La Causa.

