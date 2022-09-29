Coolio's Life in Photos

The "Fantastic Voyage" rapper died at age 59 on Sept. 28, 2022

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan

Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood.  Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 29, 2022 02:14 PM
01 of 12

Coolio's Early Years

Coolio
Coolio. Paul Natkin/WireImage

Born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. on Aug. 1, 1963, Coolio grew up in Compton, California, where he attended Compton Community College and worked as a firefighter before becoming a rapper. In a 1996 PEOPLE interview, he recalled how he got his moniker: a friend saw him strumming a guitar on his front steps and asked, "Who do you think you are? Coolio Iglesias?"

02 of 12

Coolio Wins a Grammy Award

Coolio
Coolio. SGranitz/WireImage

Coolio's sole Grammy win came in 1996 for best rap solo performance for "Gangsta's Paradise." In 2005, the rapper reflected on the hit in a PEOPLE chat, saying, "I was expecting it to be something that my homies really liked, but it turns out it was something that my grandmother really liked too — and white kids in suburbia." Much of his legacy came from the single and the album of the same name, in addition to his 1994 track "Fantastic Voyage" and late-'90s collaborations with friends like Wu-Tang Clan and Fat Joe.

03 of 12

Coolio's 1990s Success

Coolio
Raymond Boyd/Getty

Despite his tough exterior — and equally tough upbringing — the rapper knew his success came with responsibility. "It's other people's children looking up to me," he told PEOPLE in 1996, "so I have to be careful. I didn't ask [to be a role model]. I don't know if I want it. But I got it, so I've gotta deal with it the best I can. Rap is the most informative music on the planet."

04 of 12

Coolio and Wife Josefa Salinas

Coolio
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

From 1996 to 2000, Coolio was married to longtime love Josefa Salinas; together they had four kids, Artisha, Brandi, Jackie and Artis.

05 of 12

Coolio's Family Life

Coolio
Chris Polk/FilmMagic

The rapper often brought his children to events; here, he's pictured with two of his sons at the 2002 Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets premiere in Los Angeles. In a 2008 interview, he spoke of his love for his family, saying, "[I'd be willing to] do the rest of my life in prison if you mess with my kids."

06 of 12

Coolio in Pop Culture

Coolio The Nanny
CBS/Getty

The actor found a new fanbase with a string of cameos on popular 1990s TV shows, including Sabrina the Teenage Witch and The Nanny (pictured, with star Fran Drescher).

07 of 12

Coolio on Celebrity Big Brother

Coolio celebrity big brother

He also found another calling on reality TV, doing back-to-back stints on Celebrity Big Brother and Ultimate Big Brother in the U.K. in 2009 (pictured) and 2010.

08 of 12

Coolio on Celebrity Wife Swap

Coolio
Ronda Churchill/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

Stateside, he appeared on an episode of Celebrity Wife Swap, trading places with Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath in season 1 (pictured). For a while he had his own Oxygen family reality show, Coolio's Rules, too.

09 of 12

Cookin' with Coolio

Cookin' with Coolio

In the late '00s, Coolio made another career pivot, releasing the Cookin' with Coolio cook book and starting a web series of the same name. "I do fusion," he told the Boston Globe in 2009. "Ghetto fusion. You can cook some Kobe beef and I can cook some beef straight out of Compton, and you'd be hard pressed to make your [stuff] taste better than mine."

10 of 12

Coolio's Charitable Endeavors

Coolio
Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty

Though known for his music, the rapper had a charitable side, too, starting a foundatin in the '90s promoting education and working to bring awareness to climate change. "I know I'm successful," he told PEOPLE in 1996. "But I want to go further. I want to expand my ability to help and employ others."

11 of 12

Coolio as a Grandfather

Coolio
Ethan Miller/Getty

A family man to the end, the rapper brought granddaughter Arya Ivey onto the court for the halftime show of the Connecticut Sun vs. Las Vegas Aces WNBA game in Las Vegas in May 2022.

12 of 12

Coolio's Final Weeks

Coolio
Coolio. Daniel Boczarski/Getty

Most recently, Coolio hit the stage at the 2022 Riot Fest in Chicago on Sept. 18, 2022. Ten days later on Sept. 28, he died at a friend's home in Los Angeles. He was 59 years old.

Related Articles
Portrait of American rapper, actor and producer Coolio (Artis Ivey), Amsterdam, Netherlands 3rd November 1995. (Photo by Paul Bergen/Redferns)
Coolio, Grammy Award-Winning 'Gangsta's Paradise' Rapper, Dead at 59
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (9214751a) This photo shows Coolio at the 2015 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. On Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, authorities said the rapper was arrested after a loaded firearm was found in a carry-on bag during security screening at Los Angeles International Airport LAX Loaded Gun, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Jun 2015; Michelle Pfeiffer attends the Paramount+ UK Launch on June 20, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Michelle Pfeiffer Says She Remembers Late Rapper Coolio as 'Being Nothing but Gracious'
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 10: Rapper Coolio poses for a portrait at the SiriusXM Studios on September 10, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)
Michelle Pfeiffer, Kenan Thompson, Snoop Dogg and More Pay Tribute to Coolio: 'Heartbroken'
Coolio peforms on stage during the I Love the 90s concert at the SSE Arena on September 29, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by C Brandon/Redferns); Christy Dignam, the lead singer of the popular Irish rock band Aslan, performs at Pendulum Summit, World's Leading Business and Self-Empowerment Summit, in Dublin Convention Center. On thursday, 9 January 2020, in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Coolio Was Working on New Music with Irish Singer Christy Dignam Before His Death: 'A Banger'
50 Food Faves Rollout
PEOPLE'S 50 Food Faves of 2022: Blake Lively, Celebrity Kitchen Tools, Best Pantry Staples & More!
Kevin McHale, RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race
'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race': AJ McLean, Kevin McHale and All the Stars Behind the Queens
Frederic Thiebaud and Shania Twain attend the Opening Night and premiere of "Und morgen seid ihr tot" during the 17th Zurich Film Festival at Kongresshaus on September 23, 2021 in Zurich, Switzerland. The Zurich Film Festival 2021 takes place from September 23 until October 3
Shania Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud's Relationship Timeline
Christina Hall and Josh Hall Wedding Celebration. credit Anna Kim Photography
Christina and Josh Hall Celebrate for a Second Time, Plus More Celeb Couples Who Got Hitched More Than Once
Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's Relationship Timeline
Mac Miller
Mac Miller's Life in Photos
THE SOPRANOS
The Sopranos Cast: Where Are They Now?
Cyclist Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees
Barry Gibb's Life in Photos
Liza Minnelli Life in Photos
Liza Minnelli's Life in Photos: From Performing with Mom Judy Garland to Earning an EGOT
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham arrive at The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London, England
David and Victoria Beckham's Relationship Timeline
Joel Grey photographed in April 1964
Celebrities Over 90 Years Old, Then & Now