01 of 12 Coolio's Early Years Coolio. Paul Natkin/WireImage Born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. on Aug. 1, 1963, Coolio grew up in Compton, California, where he attended Compton Community College and worked as a firefighter before becoming a rapper. In a 1996 PEOPLE interview, he recalled how he got his moniker: a friend saw him strumming a guitar on his front steps and asked, "Who do you think you are? Coolio Iglesias?"

02 of 12 Coolio Wins a Grammy Award Coolio. SGranitz/WireImage Coolio's sole Grammy win came in 1996 for best rap solo performance for "Gangsta's Paradise." In 2005, the rapper reflected on the hit in a PEOPLE chat, saying, "I was expecting it to be something that my homies really liked, but it turns out it was something that my grandmother really liked too — and white kids in suburbia." Much of his legacy came from the single and the album of the same name, in addition to his 1994 track "Fantastic Voyage" and late-'90s collaborations with friends like Wu-Tang Clan and Fat Joe.

03 of 12 Coolio's 1990s Success Raymond Boyd/Getty Despite his tough exterior — and equally tough upbringing — the rapper knew his success came with responsibility. "It's other people's children looking up to me," he told PEOPLE in 1996, "so I have to be careful. I didn't ask [to be a role model]. I don't know if I want it. But I got it, so I've gotta deal with it the best I can. Rap is the most informative music on the planet."

04 of 12 Coolio and Wife Josefa Salinas Gregg DeGuire/WireImage From 1996 to 2000, Coolio was married to longtime love Josefa Salinas; together they had four kids, Artisha, Brandi, Jackie and Artis.

05 of 12 Coolio's Family Life Chris Polk/FilmMagic The rapper often brought his children to events; here, he's pictured with two of his sons at the 2002 Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets premiere in Los Angeles. In a 2008 interview, he spoke of his love for his family, saying, "[I'd be willing to] do the rest of my life in prison if you mess with my kids."

06 of 12 Coolio in Pop Culture CBS/Getty The actor found a new fanbase with a string of cameos on popular 1990s TV shows, including Sabrina the Teenage Witch and The Nanny (pictured, with star Fran Drescher).

07 of 12 Coolio on Celebrity Big Brother He also found another calling on reality TV, doing back-to-back stints on Celebrity Big Brother and Ultimate Big Brother in the U.K. in 2009 (pictured) and 2010.

08 of 12 Coolio on Celebrity Wife Swap Ronda Churchill/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Stateside, he appeared on an episode of Celebrity Wife Swap, trading places with Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath in season 1 (pictured). For a while he had his own Oxygen family reality show, Coolio's Rules, too.

09 of 12 Cookin' with Coolio In the late '00s, Coolio made another career pivot, releasing the Cookin' with Coolio cook book and starting a web series of the same name. "I do fusion," he told the Boston Globe in 2009. "Ghetto fusion. You can cook some Kobe beef and I can cook some beef straight out of Compton, and you'd be hard pressed to make your [stuff] taste better than mine."

10 of 12 Coolio's Charitable Endeavors Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Though known for his music, the rapper had a charitable side, too, starting a foundatin in the '90s promoting education and working to bring awareness to climate change. "I know I'm successful," he told PEOPLE in 1996. "But I want to go further. I want to expand my ability to help and employ others."

11 of 12 Coolio as a Grandfather Ethan Miller/Getty A family man to the end, the rapper brought granddaughter Arya Ivey onto the court for the halftime show of the Connecticut Sun vs. Las Vegas Aces WNBA game in Las Vegas in May 2022.