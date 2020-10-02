Dubstep DJ Cookie Monsta Dies at 31: 'We Will Miss You Brother'

The musician's cause of death has not been revealed

DJ Cookie Monsta has died.

In a Twitter post Friday, the dubstep DJ's label Circus Records wrote that the 31-year-old musician — born Tony Cook — had died.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Our beloved Tony Cook (aka Cookie Monsta) has left us," the label wrote. "We are devastated, no words can contain our feelings on such a day."

"All of our thoughts go to Tony's family, friends and our heart especially goes out to Tony's son Olly, the Mini Monsta," they continued. "The world will miss you Cookie, we will miss you brother."

The label then added that they will not be commenting further "out of respect for Tony's family." Cook's cause of death has not been revealed.

Image zoom Cookie Monsta Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Fellow DJs and EDM fans expressed their condolences on social media following his label's announcement.

"We are honestly beyond devastated at the news just shared by circus records, the passing of Tony, Cookie Monsta," wrote duo KOVEN. "He was always so much fun to be around, he had a wonderful and caring soul. We are so so sad for this loss to everyone that knew him. Rest in peace."

"Damn... rip to the absolute legend cookie monsta, another reminder about how fragile life can be," added electronic artist Dirt Monkey.

"I remember passing tunes back and forth on the dubstepforum back in the day," tweeted EDM artist Downlink. "a true OG and pioneer of the dirty dubstep sound has left us. RIP Tony Cookie Monsta."

Last year, the DJ known for tracks such as "Ruff" and "Blurgh" canceled his tour after revealing that he had "been struggling with mental health issues."

"I've not been online recently as I've been trying to work through my problems away from the glare of social media," he wrote on Facebook in May 2019. "Unfortunately I've not made as much progress as I'd hoped, so I've decided that I need to take a longer break from the scene."

In August 2019, he made a post sharing that he was "in a better place" and was returning to the music scene "with more confidence and passion than ever before."

However, he did share a photo with a sold-out crowd at the Hollywood Palladium in early March.