Lion King Composer Hans Zimmer Files for Divorce: Reports

Acclaimed film composer Hans Zimmer has filed for divorce from his wife Suzanne Zimmer, according to multiple reports.

The Oscar winner filed for dissolution of marriage at the Los Angeles County Courthouse on April 3, according to court records obtained by TMZ and The Blast. A rep for Hans did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Hans was previously married to model Vicki Carolin before the two divorced in 1992. The exes share an adult daughter, Zoe, according to reports.

The German-born songster has three additional children with Suzanne.

Hans is most notably known for his work on the original 1994 film The Lion King, for which he won the Academy Award for best original score.

The composer also scored the music for Pirates of the Caribbean, Gladiator, Rain Man and The Last Samurai.

Most recently, the 11-time Oscar nominee wrote music for the upcoming James Bond film, No Time to Die, which he worked on the title track with Billie Eilish.

The song is produced by Eilish’s brother Finneas and Stephen Lipson; Hans and Matt Dunkley handled the orchestral arrangements, and Johnny Marr provided the guitar.

Eilish performed the track live for the first time at the Brit Awards in London on Feb. 18, accompanied by Finneas, Hans and Marr.