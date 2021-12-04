Common Wishes 'Queen' Tiffany Haddish a Happy Birthday Days After Split

Common's post comes less than a week after a source told PEOPLE that he and Tiffany Haddish had gone their separate ways.

Common is celebrating Tiffany Haddish on her birthday.

The 49-year-old shared a special message to his ex in honor of her 42nd birthday Friday, calling the Girls Trip star "one of the most beautiful and dynamic and wonderful people I've ever known."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"May the most HIGH continue to bless and shine through you. Wishing you Joy Love Peace Light and Fun on your born day. Love!" he captioned a photo of Haddish.

Common's post comes less than a week after a source told PEOPLE that he and Haddish had gone their separate ways.

"They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship," the source said on Monday.

Haddish revealed she and Common were dating in an interview with Steve-O on his podcast Steve-O's Wild Ride in August 2020.

"I am in a relationship," she said before confirming she was dating Common.

The two met on the set of the 2019 film The Kitchen, where they became friends, Haddish told Steve-O.

She added that at the time it "wasn't anything sexual or anything like that because my eyes were set on something else."

It was after they went on a virtual Bumble date in April that their relationship blossomed, however. "And then he got tested for everything, I got tested for everything and yeah, we've been f—ing," she said.

Common Tiffany Haddish Common and Tiffany Haddish | Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty

That same month, Common called the actress and comedian a "wonderful woman, a queen, and just a beautiful person" during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan. He added, "You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life. I'm happy."

In July, Common told the PEOPLE Every Day podcast that his relationship with Haddish has made him a more "evolved" person.

"I think one of the important things about relationships for me has been to really know myself more and love myself and be able to express the things that I want," he told host Janine Rubenstein. "I've evolved and gotten to that place."