Common Says Barack Obama Owes Him a 1:1 Basketball Game: 'I Was Ready to Beat Him'

Common is still waiting to shoot some hoops with former President Barack Obama.

The 49-year-old rapper appeared on The Tonight Show Thursday, where he opened up about performing at the former president's 60th birthday bash and joked with Jimmy Fallon about a gift from Obama he said he is yet to receive for a past birthday.

When the host, 46, asked if Common got Obama a gift, the star said Secret Service agents "checked everything, anyway," before teasing "my gift was, I just brought my talents to the table."

"I thought about it later like, 'Damn, I didn't get him anything.' But what do you get the president?" Common wondered.

Fallon wasn't so sure, but replied "Doesn't he owe you a birthday gift?"

The Come Close rapper confirmed he's still waiting on a present involving the 44th president, which was gifted for a birthday "years ago."

"My mother actually is really great friends with somebody who works for that president. And for one of my birthdays, she got me a gift that I was supposed to play President Obama in a 1:1 in basketball," he explained. "It was years ago, and I never got to fulfill that prophecy."

Though Common, who said he "loves" basketball, hasn't hit the court with Obama just yet, he said he wouldn't hesitate to bring his A-game if he ever were to play the former commander-in-chief.

"I was ready to play him, and I was ready to beat him no matter what," he said. "And I wasn't going to back down because he was the president, or Secret Service is around doing their thing. I was gonna go hard. I've got love for Michelle [Obama], I've got love for the family, but I wanted to beat Barack Obama."

Fallon insisted that Common "can still do it now," but the artist isn't sure what Obama's game of choice would be.

"I don't know if he's playing, like, straight up games," he said. "He probably would want to play golf, but I could play Horse, you know."

In an interview with the Today show Wednesday, Common shared more details about performing for Obama at the recent party in Martha's Vineyard, which he described as "a wonderful time."

"It was an incredible honor," he said. "When you see President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, it reminds you how much you love them, and how great they were for our country. And when we talk about hope, it's just like, President Obama's energy is just about hope. It's about inspiration."